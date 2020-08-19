100% in: Hokies' leaders stress accountability in recent players-only meeting

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s leaders held a players-only meeting during the first week of fall camp that had little to do with football.

Tech is welcoming the rest of the student body to campus this week with classes scheduled to start Aug. 24. A number of universities that brought students back to campus earlier this month have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, most notably at North Carolina, where they have already canceled in-person classes and suspended athletics activities for all sports teams Wednesday afternoon for at least 24 hours.

“We talked about how serious we have to take this season and if we want to play we have to be smart off the field and not just on the field,” Virginia Tech senior safety Divine Deablo told reporters Wednesday in a virtual press conference. “To be honest with you, I’m not too worried about the older guys, I just had to get the message to the younger guys since this is their first year in college. They want to have fun, but they got to know to be smart.”

Deablo, who didn’t give any serious consideration to opting out this fall, acknowledged there’s a real possibility his senior year could get cut short, but that’s part of the reason he’s taking such an active role in ensuring players are taking the team’s COVID-19 protocols seriously.

The defender is one of the players wearing the face shields designed by Tech’s engineering department and he’s encouraged his teammates to do so. Deablo is also one of the more vocal players policing social distancing during practice.