13-year-old Ha edged out by top-seeded Shin in Women’s Amateur

Julie Shin has been scoring better than anyone else on the golf course this week at Roanoke Country Club.
The youngest player in the champions flight came close to sending the sharp-shooter from Loudoun County home on Wednesday afternoon.
Shin, who attends Independence High School, was behind after nine holes in the quarterfinals, but rallied to edge Kathryn Ha 1-up to earn one of Thursday’s four semifinal spots.
“She gave me a run for my money,” Shin said of Ha, the 13-year-old rising eighth grader at Andrew Lewis Middle School. “She’s really good.”
Ha came out strong Wednesday, winning two of the first four holes to go 2 up. Shin still trailed by one hole at the turn, but took advantage of Ha bogeying the 10th and 12th holes to grab the lead. Ha won the par-3 16th to get back to within one , but that was as close as she got.
Shin’s morning round was much different, as she led Reagan McCoy 4-up after nine holes before closing the round out 4 and 2.
Ha advanced by winning 1-up over Sirena Walsh of International Country Club in a match that was even until Ha won the 15th hole.
Up next for Shin will be James Madison golfer Kendall Turner, who beat Isabel Bae 4 and 3 in the first round and then edged Alexandra Austin 2 and 1 to advance.
The semis is one step further from last year for Turner, who lost in the quarterfinals in 2019 to Melanie Walker, who has also reached the semifinals.
Walker moved on by winning her first match with Old Dominion women’s golf coach Mallory Hetzel — last year’s runner-up — 4 and 3. She then topped High Point-bound Danielle Suh 1-up in the quarters.
Walker will play Tatum Walsh.
Walsh edged Sue Lee in the morning round, then had a huge 6-and-5 win over Delaney McCoy.
“I just stayed calm and played like it was stroke play, just a normal match,” said Walsh, a newcomer to the event.
The morning rounds are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., with the final set to begin at noon.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!