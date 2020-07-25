A look at the Virginia Tech players on 2020 preseason award watch lists

BLACKSBURG — The murky outlook for the 2020 football season didn’t stop the National College Football Awards Association from revealing preseason watch lists this month.

Virginia Tech’s defense earned some recognition after a bounce back season in 2019. Linebacker Rayshard Ashby and defensive back Caleb Farley appeared on multiple lists after being catalysts for that turnaround.

Ashby and Farley made the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list for defensive player of the year and the Bednarik Award preseason watch list given to the nation’s top defensive player.

They also made the watch lists at their respective positions — Ashby made the Butkus Award preseason watch list (top linebacker) and Farley was named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list (top defensive back).

Ashby solidified his place among the top linebackers in the ACC last year. The second-team All-ACC selection had a league-leading 120 tackles (61 solo), 17 tackles for loss (third in the league), five sacks and three forced fumbles. He was the only player in the ACC to earn player of the week honors at his position five times.

“He’s my rock in that defense,” then defensive coordinator Bud Foster said last season.

Foster, who questioned Ashby’s lack of award recognition last season, praised the linebacker’s performance throughout the season.

“He is just coming out and playing the game now,” Foster said. “It’s not work ball, it’s play ball. And that’s probably where he’s a little bit different than the other guys right there, where he’s also separating himself and you see that in his play. There’s no hesitation, there’s no reservation.”