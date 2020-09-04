ACC football: Clemson dominates preseason honors, Hokies picked to finish 5th

The Virginia Tech football team was picked to finish fifth in the ACC by members of the media Friday, while Virginia was picked ninth out of 15 teams.

Clemson was predicted to finish first by 132 of the 134 voters in the ACC poll after winning five straight league titles.

The conference also announced the 27-member preseason All-ACC team, with Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby the only player from either Tech or UVa to make the list. Also earning preseason All-ACC honors was Wake Forest defensive end and Northside High School graduate Carlos Basham Jr.

Notre Dame was picked to finish second in the league and received the other two first-place votes. The Fighting Irish will compete in the ACC this season and play a full conference schedule of 10 ACC games (plus one nonconference game).

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACC scrapped divisions this year, and the title game will feature the two teams with the highest winning percentage.

Ashby, who received 66 votes, was the first Hokies player on the conference’s preseason team since 2017, when Tech had three selections (wide receiver Cam Phillips, offensive lineman Wyatt Teller and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds).

Ashby, a linebacker, had a league-leading 120 tackles (61 solo) last season with 17 tackles for loss, five sacks and three forced fumbles. He has made the Bednarik Award, Butkus Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason watch lists.

He was voted to the All-ACC second team last season after picking up player of the week honors a league-high five times.