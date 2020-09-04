 Skip to main content
ACC football: Clemson dominates preseason honors, Hokies picked to finish 5th
Lawrence

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence was voted the ACC’s preseason player of the year.

 Associated Press | File 2019

The Virginia Tech football team was picked to finish fifth in the ACC by members of the media Friday, while Virginia was picked ninth out of 15 teams.

Clemson was predicted to finish first by 132 of the 134 voters in the ACC poll after winning five straight league titles.

The conference also announced the 27-member preseason All-ACC team, with Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby the only player from either Tech or UVa to make the list. Also earning preseason All-ACC honors was Wake Forest defensive end and Northside High School graduate Carlos Basham Jr.

Notre Dame was picked to finish second in the league and received the other two first-place votes. The Fighting Irish will compete in the ACC this season and play a full conference schedule of 10 ACC games (plus one nonconference game).

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACC scrapped divisions this year, and the title game will feature the two teams with the highest winning percentage.

Ashby, who received 66 votes, was the first Hokies player on the conference’s preseason team since 2017, when Tech had three selections (wide receiver Cam Phillips, offensive lineman Wyatt Teller and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds).

Ashby, a linebacker, had a league-leading 120 tackles (61 solo) last season with 17 tackles for loss, five sacks and three forced fumbles. He has made the Bednarik Award, Butkus Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason watch lists.

He was voted to the All-ACC second team last season after picking up player of the week honors a league-high five times.

Basham made the All-ACC first team last season, when he tied for the ACC lead in tackles for loss (18). He ranked second in the ACC in sacks (11) and tied for second in forced fumbles (three). He has been named a preseason second-team All-American by The Associated Press.

Clemson led all schools with five players on the All-ACC team, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who beat out teammate Travis Etienne for the conference’s preseason player of the year honor. Etienne, a standout running back, was the ACC player of the year in the end-of-season voting in each of the last two seasons.

ACC Preseason Media Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points)

1. Clemson (132) — 2,008*

2. Notre Dame (2) — 1,824

3. North Carolina — 1,682

4. Louisville — 1,434

5. Virginia Tech — 1,318

6. Miami — 1,280

7. Florida State — 1,177

8. Pitt — 1,132

9. Virginia — 994

10. Wake Forest — 659

11. NC State — 634

12. Duke — 618

13. Boston College — 532

14. Syracuse — 449

15. Georgia Tech — 339

* Also picked to win ACC Championship Game

All-ACC Preseason Team

(Total votes in parentheses)

Offense

WR — Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (100)

WR — Tutu Atwell, Louisville (96)

WR — Dazz Newsome, North Carolina (75)

TE — Brevin Jordan, Miami (77)

AP — Michael Carter, North Carolina (82)

OT — Jackson Carman, Clemson (64)

OT — Ben Petrula, Boston College (61)

OG — Zion Johnson, Boston College (78)

OG — Aaron Banks, Notre Dame (34)

C — Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt (80)

QB — Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (131)

RB — Travis Etienne, Clemson (133)

RB — Javian Hawkins, Louisville (80)

Defense

DE — Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest (89)

DE — Patrick Jones II, Pitt (37)

DT — Marvin Wilson, Florida State (108)

DT — Tyler Davis, Clemson (75)

LB — Chazz Surratt, North Carolina (106)

LB — Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech (66)

LB — Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (47)

CB — Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State (90)

CB — Derion Kendrick, Clemson (85)

S — Paris Ford, Pitt (62)

S — Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State (56)

Special Teams

PK — Nick Sciba, Wake Forest (69)

P — Trenton Gill, NC State (43)

SP — Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke (48)

ACC Player of the Year

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson — 100 votes

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson — 30

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina — 1

Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina — 1

Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame — 1

Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest — 1

