ACC Football Power Poll

WEEK 1
1. Clemson (1-0, 1-0 ACC)
The No. 1 team in the nation is the obvious choice for the No. 1 team in our ACC power poll. Clemson beat Wake Forest 37-13, but the scoreboard doesn’t accurately reflect the dominance. The Tigers led 37-3 late in the third quarter before taking their foot off the gas. Trevor Lawrence completed 22 of his 28 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown. He added another two touchdowns rushing. Next: vs. The Citadel, Saturday, 4 p.m.
2. North Carolina (1-0, 1-0 ACC)
UNC looked sluggish early, holding just a 7-3 lead over Syracuse at halftime. Eventually, however the Tar Heels settled into the game. Thanks to 21 fourth-quarter points, UNC opened the season with 31-6 win over the Orange. The Tar Heels outgained Syracuse by more than 250 yards. Next: vs. Charlotte, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
3. Notre Dame (1-0, 1-0 ACC)
The Fighting Irish opened the fourth quarter with a 17-13 lead over Duke before scoring all 10 points of the final quarter. While Notre Dame won, the 27-13 victory over Duke wasn’t overwhelmingly impressive. Look for Notre Dame’s offense to improve as the season progresses. Next: vs. South Florida, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
4. Virginia (0-0)
UVa made headlines last weekend despite not playing a game. The headlines came from scheduling changes. The Cavaliers’ scheduled game for Sept. 19 against Virginia Tech was postponed due to issues related to COVID-19 within Virginia Tech’s program. New starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong is now scheduled to start his first game on Sept. 26 against Duke. Next: Bye
5. Pittsburgh (1-0)
Pitt beat Austin Peay 55-0 to open its season. While a win over an FCS team doesn’t mean much long term, the Panthers showed an ability to move the football in addition to playing suffocating defense. They allowed just 137 total yards in the blowout victory. Next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday, noon
6. Louisville (1-0)
The Cardinals open the season 1-0 after beating Western Kentucky 35-21. Micale Cunningham threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 10.3 yards per pass attempt and 18 yards per completion. Defense remains the question mark for Louisville. Next: vs. Miami, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
7. Georgia Tech (1-0, 1-0 ACC)
Hey, we said there would be significant early season movement in the power poll. A 16-13 road victory over Florida State pushes the Yellow Jackets to No. 7. While Georgia Tech might quickly fall back in later weeks, we’ll give credit to Geoff Collins’ team for beating the Seminoles on the road. Freshman quarterback Jeff Sims made a few mistakes, but played well for the Yellow Jackets. Saturday brings a major test. Next: vs. UCF, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
8. Miami (1-0)
The Hurricanes beat UAB 31-14 despite a shaky passing game. On the ground, however, the Hurricanes performed well. They racked up 337 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the victory. If tight end Brevin Jordan can establish himself as a reliable No. 1 receiving option in future weeks — he caught three passes for 51 yards and a touchdown against UAB — Miami’s passing game may take a significant step forward. Next: at Louisville, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
9. Virginia Tech (0-0)
The Hokies have yet to take the field, but COVID-19 issues within the program forced a postponement of the Commonwealth Cup. Days later, safety and team leader Devon Hunter was suspended following an arrest. It’s been a rough few days for the Hokies, who returned to practice Wednesday. Next: Bye
10. Wake Forest (0-1, 0-1 ACC)
It’s hard to know much about Wake Forest through one week. The Demon Deacons fell to Clemson 37-13, but Clemson is well above teams in the middle of the ACC in terms of both talent and execution levels. Saturday’s contest should give more insight into the quality of Dave Clawson’s team. Next: at N.C. State, Saturday, 8 p.m.
11. Duke (0-1, 0-1 ACC)
The Blue Devils kept it close Saturday at Notre Dame, losing 27-13 but only trailing 17-13 after three quarters. New quarterback Chase Brice played adequately, and the defense held its own in the loss. Duke doesn’t look the part of an ACC title contender, but it could finish the year with a winning record if it maintains steady play. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday, noon
12. Boston College (0-0)
The Jeff Hafley era at BC begins Saturday at Duke. Expectations are low in Year 1 for the new head coach. Improving the defense will be critical if the Eagles want to compete consistently this fall. Next: at Duke, Saturday, noon
13. N.C. State (0-0)
We will get our first look at the Wolfpack on Saturday night, when they host Wake Forest. N.C. State will need improvement in every phase of the game compared to last season to be competitive. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Saturday, 8 p.m.
14. Florida State (0-1, 0-1 ACC)
Florida State hosted Georgia Tech last weekend as a nearly two-touchdown favorite. Mike Norvell’s group lost 16-13, struggling to muster any offensive rhythm despite jumping out to a 10-0 lead. It was a disappointing showing for the Seminoles, who start the season with a loss to a middle-of-the-road Georgia Tech squad. Next: Bye
15. Syracuse (0-1, 0-1 ACC)
Syracuse kept the game tight with North Carolina until the final quarter. A 10-6 deficit turned into a 31-6 loss. The offense struggled all game, and the Orange were unable to slow down Sam Howell and UNC’s offense for a full 60-minute contest. Next: at Pitt, Saturday, noon
