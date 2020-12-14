ACC hires Northwestern AD Phillips as commissioner

The ACC announced Monday it has hired Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips as its new commissioner.

He succeeds John Swofford, who had announced last summer that he planned to retire next June. The ACC announced Monday that Phillips will take over as commissioner in February, though.

Phillips, a Chicago native who graduated from Illinois in 1990, has been the athletic director at Big Ten member Northwestern since April 2008.

He was a candidate to become the Big Ten commissioner when that conference was searching for a replacement for Jim Delany last year, but the Big Ten opted for former NFL executive Kevin Warren.

"Serving Northwestern student-athletes, staff and the greater Wildcats family for the last 13 years has been the privilege of my professional life," he said in an ACC press release. "My career has been dedicated to the development and betterment of student-athletes, and I am thrilled for this once-in-a-lifetime chance to guide one of the most prestigious and accomplished athletic organizations in the world.”

The Northwestern football team won the Big Ten West Division title this season for the second time in three years. The team has made nine bowl appearances since Phillips took over the department.