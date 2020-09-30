ACC power poll

5. North Carolina (1-0, 1-0 ACC)

We’ve only seen UNC once this season. The 31-6 win over Syracuse wasn’t overly impressive, but Sam Howell and company are expected to perform well this season. The Tar Heels are sliding down the power poll because of barely seeing the field, not due to a lack of talent. Next: at Boston College, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

6. Virginia Tech (1-0, 1-0 ACC)

Saturday was quite the statement from the Hokies. Shorthanded, Virginia Tech blew out N.C. State, 45-24. The Hokies rushed for 314 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, and third-string quarterback Quincy Patterson II stepped up when called upon. With Hendon Hooker out and Braxton Burmeister leaving the game early with a hand cramp, Patterson II completed four passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns. He added 10 carries for 47 yards and another touchdown. Burmeister eventually returned. A healthy Virginia Tech could be scary. Next: at Duke, Saturday, 4 p.m.

7. Virginia (1-0, 1-0 ACC)