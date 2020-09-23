ACC power poll

1. Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC)

The Tigers dispatched the Citadel 49-0 for an easy September victory. Most FCS teams struggle with Power 5 competition, and Clemson isn’t an ordinary Power 5 foe. Dabo Swinney’s team cruised to its seven-touchdown victory, with backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei showing a glimpse to the future with 75 passing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns in relief of Trevor Lawrence. Next: Bye

2. Notre Dame (2-0, 1-0 ACC)

The Fighting Irish return to No. 2 in the poll after a dominant Week 2 win over South Florida. Brian Kelly’s squad racked up 429 yards of offense in a 52-0 victory. Notre Dame ran for six touchdowns, as quarterback Ian Book accounted for three of those six touchdowns. The only downside comes from positive COVID-19 tests within the program, postponing this week’s game against Wake Forest. Next: Bye

3. North Carolina (1-0, 1-0 ACC)

UNC’s game against Charlotte was canceled after positive COVID-19 tests within Charlotte’s program. Unfortunately, the Tar Heels won’t take the field again until October. Next: Bye

4. Miami (2-0, 1-0 ACC)