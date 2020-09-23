ACC power poll

1. Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC)
The Tigers dispatched the Citadel 49-0 for an easy September victory. Most FCS teams struggle with Power 5 competition, and Clemson isn’t an ordinary Power 5 foe. Dabo Swinney’s team cruised to its seven-touchdown victory, with backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei showing a glimpse to the future with 75 passing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns in relief of Trevor Lawrence. Next: Bye
2. Notre Dame (2-0, 1-0 ACC)
The Fighting Irish return to No. 2 in the poll after a dominant Week 2 win over South Florida. Brian Kelly’s squad racked up 429 yards of offense in a 52-0 victory. Notre Dame ran for six touchdowns, as quarterback Ian Book accounted for three of those six touchdowns. The only downside comes from positive COVID-19 tests within the program, postponing this week’s game against Wake Forest. Next: Bye
3. North Carolina (1-0, 1-0 ACC)
UNC’s game against Charlotte was canceled after positive COVID-19 tests within Charlotte’s program. Unfortunately, the Tar Heels won’t take the field again until October. Next: Bye
4. Miami (2-0, 1-0 ACC)
All offseason analysts and experts sung Louisville’s praises. Well, the Cardinals were no match for the Hurricanes on Saturday. D’Eriq King threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns to pace Miami’s offense in a 47-34 road win. Tight end Brevin Jordan hauled in seven receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown in the impressive offensive showing. While “The U” isn’t quite back, the victory is a good start for a program seeking to regain national prominence. Next: vs. Florida State, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
5. Virginia (0-0, 0-0 ACC)
Fingers crossed that Duke and Virginia remain safe this week. Bronco Mendenhall’s group is excited to play its first game of the season Saturday, and it seems like that’s finally going to happen after a few postponements and cancellations outside UVa’s control. Expect early jitters and rust from the Wahoos, but the Cavaliers may surprise ACC pundits this fall. Brennan Armstrong is a capable quarterback, and UVa’s defense has the potential to be excellent. Next: vs. Duke, Saturday, 4 p.m.
6. Pittsburgh (2-0, 1-0 ACC)
Pitt’s defense is good. That’s not an issue for the Panthers, but the offense remains a work in progress. The Panthers beat Syracuse 21-10 behind a solid defensive showing, but Pitt missed three field goals and turned the ball over twice in a rather pedestrian offensive outing against a weak Syracuse squad. Pitt holds the potential to make the ACC Championship Game, but the offense needs to perform much better. Next: vs. Louisville, Saturday, noon
7. Louisville (1-1, 0-1 ACC)
Louisville scored 34 points against Miami, but failed to consistently stop the Hurricanes’ offense. The Cardinals fell 47-34 in a disappointing home loss. While Louisville’s offense possesses plenty of firepower, poor defensive showings may hold the Cardinals back from the top of the ACC standings. Next: at Pitt, Saturday, noon
8. Boston College (1-0, 1-0 ACC)
An impressive showing against Duke opened the Jeff Hafley era at Boston College. The Eagles beat the Blue Devils 26-6 in a game determine largely by turnovers. Duke committed five turnovers, while Boston College gave the ball away just once. Next: vs. Texas State, Saturday, 6 p.m.
9. Virginia Tech (0-0, 0-0 ACC)
Head coach Justin Fuente told the media earlier this week that Virginia Tech won’t have a full roster Saturday against N.C. State, and he hopes the Hokies can play. There’s a chance the Hokies don’t take the field for a game until October. It’s hard to know what to expect when Virginia Tech does suit up, especially if it’s missing key players. Next: vs. N.C. State, Saturday, 8 p.m.
10. N.C. State (1-0, 1-0 ACC)
The Wolfpack matched their ACC win total from a season ago with a 45-42 triumph over Wake Forest. Three N.C. State players rushed for over 50 yards with all three doing so in 14 or fewer carries. As a team, N.C. State racked up 270 yards on the ground in the three-point victory. Next: at Virginia Tech, Saturday, 8 p.m.
11. Georgia Tech (1-1, 1-0 ACC)
Well, Georgia Tech’s stint in the top 10 of the power poll was fun while it lasted. Despite opening the game with a touchdown and earning a quick 7-0 lead, Georgia Tech fell 49-21 to UCF. There’s no shame in losing to UCF, but the Yellow Jackets looked abysmal defensively, allowing 660 yards. Next: at Syracuse, Saturday, noon
12. Wake Forest (0-2, 0-2 ACC)
The Demon Deacons couldn’t stop the run in a 45-42 loss to N.C. State. Opening with Clemson put Wake Forest in a hole to start the season. A loss to the Wolfpack makes the hole even deeper. Next: Bye
13. Florida State (0-1, 0-1 ACC)
After a week off, Florida State returns to action against an undefeated Miami squad. The Hurricanes should provide a stiff test for Mike Norvell’s team, which lost its opening game to Georgia Tech. Next: at Miami, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
14. Duke (0-2, 0-2 ACC)
Through two games, Duke has scored a total of 19 points. That won’t cut it in any league, especially not the ACC. Five turnovers doomed the Blue Devils in a 26-6 loss to Boston College. They need to take care of the football to have a shot to beat UVa this Saturday. Next: at Virginia, Saturday, 4 p.m.
15. Syracuse (0-2, 0-2 ACC)
If you thought Duke’s offensive output was lame, Syracuse will make you cringe. It’s up to just 16 points scored through two games. The Orange fought hard against Pitt, only losing 21-10, but the offense never came. Unfortunately for Syracuse, there’s little reason for optimism moving forward. Syracuse simply isn’t a quality ACC team this fall. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday, noon
