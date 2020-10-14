ACC power poll

Fighting for a full 60 minutes might come to define this Georgia Tech team. The Yellow Jackets aren’t the most talented ACC team, but they erased a 21-7 deficit last Friday against Louisville, rallying for a 46-27 victory. The Yellow Jackets have two ACC wins by mid-October a year after going 2-6 in the conference. Up next: vs. Clemson, Saturday, noon

11. Wake Forest (1-2, 0-2, No. 11)

The Demon Deacons flew by Campbell 66-14 in their last game. Wake Forest was off last week, using a bye week to prepare for UVa. Up next: vs. Virginia, Saturday, 4 p.m.

12. Louisville (1-3, 0-3, No. 10)

It’s hard to think of many positives for the Cardinals. They lost to Georgia Tech by 19 points despite leading by 14 late in the first half. Louisville’s defense is a concern, and it faces a massive test this weekend. Up next: at Notre Dame, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

13. Florida State (1-3, 0-3 , No. 14)