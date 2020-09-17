ACC reschedules Hokies-Cavs football game for Dec. 12

The ACC announced Thursday that this year’s Commonwealth Cup football game between Virginia and Virginia Tech will now be played on Dec. 12.

A kickoff time and television coverage will be announced at a later date.

The game was scheduled to be played Saturday, but the Hokies were forced to postpone the game with what athletic director Whit Babcock said was a significant number of players sidelined due to COVID-19 (a combination of positive cases and players quarantining from contact tracing).

It will be the first-ever December matchup between the programs.

Babcock said all options were on the table when he spoke about rescheduling the game last week.

“We would settle for any date, and that one at the end of the season would shape up nicely,” Babcock said. “If there’s a way we could do it earlier, we would like that, too.”

The ACC built two open weeks into the conference’s modified schedule (10 conference games plus one-non conference game), but Tech lost one of them when its game against N.C. State had to be rescheduled for Sept. 26, due to coronavirus-related issues for the Wolfpack.

The Dec. 12 date is one of two Saturdays the conference has announced for the ACC title game. The ACC made no mention of its plans for the championship game in Thursday’s announcement.

Tech resumed football activities with a Wednesday practice, but hasn’t made any official announcements about the status of its game against N.C. State.

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente is scheduled to speak to the media again on Monday.