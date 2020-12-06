Basketball, swimming back on Roanoke Catholic's winter schedule

About face!
Forward march.
That's the case for boys and girls basketball and swimming this winter at Roanoke Catholic.
Less than one month after announcing it had canceled its 2020-21 winter sports season because of COVID-19, the Celtics' basketball and swimming teams are back in play.
Roanoke Catholic canceled its winter seasons Nov. 6 after Celtics athletic director Matt Peck said his school’s administration was notified by its governing body, the Office of Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Richmond, that “we need to cancel winter sports.”
However, Peck said Roanoke Catholic officials learned last week that at least two of the other three catholic schools under the diocese planned to play basketball.
Even though Peck said in November that part of Roanoke Catholic's motivation to cancel winter sports came from warnings by Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, that playing close-contact sports was unsafe, school officials decided to reverse their course.
""We became aware in the last week or so that other Catholic schools in the diocese were being allowed to play," Peck said Sunday. "So we basically appealed to allow us to at least try and have a season.
"We were given permission to proceed."
Roanoke Catholic will begin restricted basketball practice Monday. The school hopes to begin a limited schedule in early January.
"We'll start off slow," Peck. "For the month of December, it will be totally socially distanced. Players will be wearing masks in practice unless they're doing intense cardio workouts.
"It's not going to be a Monday through Friday thing. We'll practice a couple times a week, just to get their feet wet."
Roanoke Catholic is looking for games to fill out its schedule. Peck said Virginia Independent Conference/Blue Ridge Conference rivals North Cross and Carlisle have agreed to play the Celtics in boys and girls basketball.
"I had to cancel on everybody on our original schedule last month," Peck said. "We're starting over from scratch. Some of these schools have filled these holes. I'm reaching back to everyone to try and put together as competitive a schedule as possible while not piling on four games a week like we sometimes used to do."
Peck said Roanoke Catholic wants to stay within a reasonable travel radius for its games.
"We're trying to stay within an hour, tops," he said. "But that gets hard with the private schools. You've got Miller and Covenant in Charlottesville. You've got Chatham Hall in Chatham and that's where Hargrave is as well.
"We're looking for as many local games as we can find."
