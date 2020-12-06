Basketball, swimming back on Roanoke Catholic's winter schedule

"We were given permission to proceed."

Roanoke Catholic will begin restricted basketball practice Monday. The school hopes to begin a limited schedule in early January.

"We'll start off slow," Peck. "For the month of December, it will be totally socially distanced. Players will be wearing masks in practice unless they're doing intense cardio workouts.

"It's not going to be a Monday through Friday thing. We'll practice a couple times a week, just to get their feet wet."

Roanoke Catholic is looking for games to fill out its schedule. Peck said Virginia Independent Conference/Blue Ridge Conference rivals North Cross and Carlisle have agreed to play the Celtics in boys and girls basketball.

"I had to cancel on everybody on our original schedule last month," Peck said. "We're starting over from scratch. Some of these schools have filled these holes. I'm reaching back to everyone to try and put together as competitive a schedule as possible while not piling on four games a week like we sometimes used to do."

Peck said Roanoke Catholic wants to stay within a reasonable travel radius for its games.