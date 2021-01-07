Cavaliers finding a way

"Our defense stepped up; it's pretty simple," said fifth-year UVa senior Sam Hauser, who finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, game highs in both categories.

All five Virginia starters scored in double figures, with freshman point guard Reece Beekman also getting credit for five steals in more than 36 minutes.

UVa essentially played two point guards, including junior Kihei Clark, who played the full 40 minutes. Bennett has been after Beekman to be more assertive.

"I said, sometimes when you play with Kihei, I think you feel like, 'I'm with Kihei and I'm just supposed to, sort of, you know, occasionally do stuff,' " Bennett said. "I said, 'We can't afford that. You've [Beekman] got to be assertive.'

"I told him, 'You can play poorly. That can happen.' I think he's quiet by nature but he does stuff. It's uncanny how many times he'll tip balls and do things. That was something I really liked, his assertiveness."

NOTE: The ACC announced Thursday that the time of UVa’s Jan. 13 home game with Notre Dame has been moved up from 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., kicking off what will now be an ACC Network quadrupleheader. The change will enable ACC Network to air a rescheduled Pitt-Georgia Tech game at 8:30 p.m.

