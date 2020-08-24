Clemson ranked No. 1 in AP football poll

Clemson is the preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, a poll featuring nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that gives a glimpse at what has already been taken by the coronavirus pandemic from an uncertain college football season.
Ohio State (1,504 points) was a close No. 2 behind Trevor Lawrence and Clemson (1,520), which starts atop the rankings for the second straight season. The Tigers beat the Buckeyes in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal last season.
Alabama is No. 3, Southeastern Conference rival Georgia is No. 4 and defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma is No. 5. Defending national champion LSU is No. 6.
Among those missing out was Virginia Tech, but the Hokies were close.
Tech (85 votes) received the second most votes from members of the media of team’s outside the 25 behind Memphis. They were ranked No. 24 in the initial coaches poll.
Tech was ranked for a two-week stretch in 2019 going into its regular season finale against Virginia and peaked at No. 23. The program’s highest ranking during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure came in 2017 when the team was ranked No. 12 after a 4-0 start.
The ACC had three teams in the top 25 led by Clemson at No. 1. Notre Dame was ranked No. 10 and North Carolina was ranked No. 18. Miami (42 votes), Louisville (32) and Virginia (7) were also among the teams receiving votes.
Voters were asked to consider all Division I teams for the preseason poll. The voters will rank only teams scheduled to play once the season starts. In the initial poll, there were nine teams ranked that aren’t playing this year.
Also announcing updated plans was the College Football Playoff, which pushed back two weeks to Nov. 17 and the final list now on tap for Dec. 20.
CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said originally planned playoff dates and sites remain in place.
The semifinals are scheduled to be held Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The championship game is slated for Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Hancock said the CFP selection committee still plans to rank its top 25 teams each week, but nothing isn’t open for tweaking if necessary.
The Hokies did get some good news on the recruiting side of the business, landing a verbal commitment from three-star running back Kenji Christian out of Pinson Valley High School in Alabama.
Christian revealed the decision in a video posted on social media.
According to 247 Sports composite rankings, he’s the No. 42-ranked running back in the 2021 signing class.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder rushed for 100 yards on 12 carries in his team’s season-opener to Hewitt Trussville last week. He ran the ball 63 times last year for 451 yards.
Christian narrowed down his list to Ole Miss and Virginia Tech from among 22 scholarship offers including ones from Arkansas, Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Tennessee.
If Christian signs, he will represent Tech’s first signee from Alabama during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure. The Hokies have found success recruiting Georgia and Florida in recent years, but the program has rarely branched out into other southern states.
Tech now has verbal commitments from three running backs in the 2021 class, with Christian joining Malachi Thomas, a three-star back out of Georgia, and Chance Black, a three-star back out of South Carolina.
The Hokies have worked to revamp their running back room going back to last season, when they signed five running backs, including two graduate transfers (Khalil Herbert and Raheem Blackshear) and a junior college transfer (Marco Lee). Tech has nine scholarship running backs competing for playing time this fall.
