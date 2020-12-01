College basketball: Parham, Conway lead VMI past Longwood

LEXINGTON – Greg Parham had 22 points to lead the VMI basketball team to an 84-71 win over Longwood on Tuesday night.
Sophomore guard Sean Conway had a career-high 19 points for the Keydets (2-1), who will visit Virginia Tech on Thursday.
Jake Stephens had 13 points for VMI, with Kamdyn Curfman adding 11 points. Myles Lewis had 11 rebounds.
Juan Munoz had 18 points for the Lancers (0-2), who shot just 6 of 26 from 3-point range.
Leading 55-53, VMI went on an 11-4 run to build a nine-point cushion with 9:33 left. The lead grew to 74-62 with 4:34 to go.
ACC MEN
No. 14 North Carolina 67, Stanford 63
ASHEVILLE, N.C.— Leaky Black had a big driving basket at the 1:02 mark followed by a clinching free throw with 5.5 seconds left to help No. 14 North Carolina hold off Stanfordin Tuesday's semifinals at the relocated Maui Invitational.
Freshman Caleb Love scored 16 points to lead the Tar Heels (3-0), who did just enough down the stretch to stay unbeaten. UNC shot 50% after halftime and won despite committing 24 turnovers, which led to 22 points for Stanford.
Black finished with 10 points and seven rebounds as one of five players in double figures.
Daejon Davis scored 18 points to lead Stanford (1-1), which shot 39% for the game and made just 5 of 20 3-point tries. Touted freshman Ziaire Williams finished with 10 points.
Louisville 75, Western Kentucky 54
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dre Davis scored 21 points, David Johnson had 17 points, six rebounds, eight assists and four steals, and Louisville beat Western Kentucky for the Cardinals fourth win in seven days.
Carlik Jones added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists and Jae’Lyn Withers had eight points and nine rebounds for Louisville (4-0). On Sunday, Withers set career highs with 20 points and nine rebounds against Prairie View A&M, and Johnson scored a career-high 19 points.
Louisville has a 42-39 edge in the series which dates to 1926, winning the last nine matchups.
Senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth scored 19 points for WKU (2-2).
TOP 25 MEN
No. 4 Wisconsin 82, Green Bay 42
MADISON, Wis.— Micah Potter scored 14 points, Tyler Wahl had 11 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 4 Wisconsin breezed to an victory over Green Bay in Phoenix coach Will Ryan’s return to Madison.
Ryan is the son of former Badgers head coach Bo Ryan, who coached Wisconsin from 2001-15 and posted a 364-130 record.
Aleem Ford and Nate Reuvers each scored 13 points for the Badgers (3-0), and Brad Davison added 10 points. Josh Jefferson led Green Bay (0-2) with 12 points.
No. 9 Creighton 94, Omaha 67
OMAHA, Neb— Christian Bishop scored 18 points to lead six Creighton players in double figures and the ninth-ranked Bluejays routed Omaha.
Denzel Mahoney finished with 17 points for the Bluejays (2-0). Antwann Jones scored 12 points, Marcus Zegarowski had 11 points and 11 assists, Damien Jefferson added 11 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 10 points.
Marlon Ruffin scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to lead the Mavericks.
No. 12 Villanova 87, Hartford 53
UNCASVILLE, Conn.— Justin Moore led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points and No. 12 Villanova bounced back from its first loss of the season to rout Hartford.
Eric Dixon had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-1), who had six players score in double figures for the Wildcats, who lost to Virginia Tech 81-73 in overtime Saturday.
Traci Carter had 13 points and Austin Williams added 11 points for Hartford (0-2)
No. 17 Texas 66, Indiana 44
ASHEVILLE, N.C.— Matt Coleman III scored 16 points while No. 17 Texas held Indiana to its lowest point total in more than a decade, beating the Hoosiers in the semifinals of the relocated Maui Invitational.
Courtney Ramey added 13 points for the Longhorns (3-0), who are in the tournament for the fifth time but will play in their first Maui final.
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 17 points to lead Indiana, which posted its lowest output in a game since scoring 43 in a loss to Iowa in January 2010.
- Staff and wire reports
