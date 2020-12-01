College basketball: Parham, Conway lead VMI past Longwood

LEXINGTON – Greg Parham had 22 points to lead the VMI basketball team to an 84-71 win over Longwood on Tuesday night.

Sophomore guard Sean Conway had a career-high 19 points for the Keydets (2-1), who will visit Virginia Tech on Thursday.

Jake Stephens had 13 points for VMI, with Kamdyn Curfman adding 11 points. Myles Lewis had 11 rebounds.

Juan Munoz had 18 points for the Lancers (0-2), who shot just 6 of 26 from 3-point range.

Leading 55-53, VMI went on an 11-4 run to build a nine-point cushion with 9:33 left. The lead grew to 74-62 with 4:34 to go.

ACC MEN

No. 14 North Carolina 67, Stanford 63

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— Leaky Black had a big driving basket at the 1:02 mark followed by a clinching free throw with 5.5 seconds left to help No. 14 North Carolina hold off Stanfordin Tuesday's semifinals at the relocated Maui Invitational.

Freshman Caleb Love scored 16 points to lead the Tar Heels (3-0), who did just enough down the stretch to stay unbeaten. UNC shot 50% after halftime and won despite committing 24 turnovers, which led to 22 points for Stanford.