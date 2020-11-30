College basketball roundup

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Courtney Ramey hit the go-ahead driving score with 20 seconds left and the No.17 Texas Longhorns survived a pair of final-possession Davidson shots for the win to beat the Wildcats 78-76 in Monday's tournament opener.

Texas (2-0) shot 48% and led nearly the entire second half, yet missed too many free throws and struggled to get stops as Davidson shot nearly 57% for the game.

Ramey’s score broke a 76-all tie, then the Longhorns came up with a pair of stops. Davidson’s Sam Mennenga missed a contested 3-pointer from the wing, but the Wildcats got another shot when the ball went out of bounds with 3.8 seconds left.

Ramey scored 14 points to lead the Longhorns, who had six players in double figures. Mennenga, a 6-foot-9 redshirt freshman from New Zealand, had 17 points and five rebounds to lead Davidson.

LOCAL MEN

JMU 67, Radford 59

HARRISONBURG — Vado Morse had 26 points and five 3-pointers to lead the Dukes to a win Sunday night.

Matt Lewis had 18 points and 10 rebounds for JMU (2-1), while Northside graduate Julien Wooden added 13 points and seven rebounds.