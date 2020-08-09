You have permission to edit this article.
College football notes: JMU defensive lineman Atariwa transferring to UVa
COLLEGE FOOTBALL NOTES

James Madison NC State Football

N.C. State’s Tyler Baker-Williams (center) loses the ball while being tackled by JMU’s Adeeb Atariwa (right) and Dimitri Holloway during a 2018 game. Atariwa, who had 13 tackles for loss last season, is transferring to UVa.

 Associiated Press | File 2018

Days after learning that James Madison University had elected not to hold football competition this year, JMU defensive lineman Adeeb Atariwa sprung into action.

Two days after entering the transfer portal, Atariwa revealed Sunday on Twitter that he is transferring to Virginia for his final season of eligibility.

Atariwa, a defensive lineman from Dominion High School in Sterling, had 13 tackles for loss last season. He is listed at 6 foot 3 and 277 pounds.

Atariwa’s announcement came days after another Colonial Athletic Association performer, Towson all-purpose threat Shane Simpson, announced he will be transferring to Virginia.

“I am grateful to all of the support which has made the decision making process early,” Atariwa said on Twitter. “Looking forward to being part of the Cavalier culture.”

‘Disappointed’ Pac-12 players threaten to opt out

The Pac-12 players of the “WeAreUnited” movement said they were “disappointed and deeply concerned” after a recent meeting with the conference’s commissioner.

The players sent an email to Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott late Friday accusing him of not taking the issues they have raised seriously enough. The email was also shared with members of the media.

The group’s correspondence came after Scott followed their Thursday call with an email to the players that struck a very different tone, thanking them for the “passion and honesty with which you spoke yesterday evening.”

The group is pushing the conference to address their concerns about COVID-19 protocols, racial injustice in college sports and economic rights for college athletes. Players threatened opting out of practices and games if their demands aren’t addressed. Leaders of the group have said their movement has more than 400 players from around the conference supporting it.

In their email to the commissioner, the players said they were unsatisfied with Scott’s answers to question about increasing the frequency of COVID-19 testing done on athletes and the mandating of best practices across the conference.

“Without a discernible plan and mandates to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, it is absurd, offensive, and deadly to expect a season to proceed,” they said.

When the players went public with their demands earlier this month, they reached out to the Pac-12 and requested daily meetings with conference officials. Instead, they got one call last week and a pledge from the conference for continued communication.

“You informed us we cannot have legal representation attend these meetings to assist in connection with our legal rights, nor were you willing to even have regular meetings with us to provide updates,” the players wrote to Scott.

