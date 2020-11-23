Community: “Battle of the Bridge” golf tournament raises $2,000 for NRCC ACCE program

The legendary rivalry between Pulaski County and Radford City recently moved to the golf course. The “Battle of the Bridge” golf tournament, held on Oct. 24, helped raise $2,000 to support New River Community College’s Access to Community College Education program.

ACCE at NRCC is a public/private economic development partnership that makes college available debt-free to high school and home-schooled graduates by funding NRCC tuition for two years. ACCE supports the youth of participating counties by making college within reach -- with the support of ACCE, students graduate from NRCC prepared to join the workforce or transfer to a four-year university without college debt.

The golf tournament was hosted by the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech. Radford City Schools Partners for Excellence Foundation was the gold sponsor of this year’s event, donating $1,000 to support ACCE. Other generous sponsorship support was provided by Fastenal, Gates Flowers & Gifts, H.T. Bowling, Martin’s Pharmacy and AECOM.

Each participating golf team signed up to support either Pulaski County or Radford City, with bragging rights on the line. Radford teams finished first by one stroke. However, both sides won, as tournament proceeds will support ACCE students from both Radford and Pulaski County.