Community: In Balance Yoga shows year-round Christmas spirit

Despite operating at only about 20% of its in-person capacity due to the pandemic, In Balance Yoga of Blacksburg continues to make charitable contributions.

Between March 17 and November, the studio has hosted 21 donations classes in which 100% of the proceeds are given to specific organizations. On Thanksgiving Day, for the eighth year, In Balance hosted a donations class benefiting Feeding America Southwest Virginia food bank. The studio hosts a donations class every Saturday with the proceeds going to a diversity scholarship for its yoga teacher training program.

“We are able to host these donations classes either online, in studio with social distancing, outdoors with weather permitting, or offsite at other venues,” LaFon said.

In addition, In Balance Yoga gives to three different nonprofits quarterly: Homes of Hope orphanage in India, which gives homes, education, food and care to thousands of girls; the Farm Sanctuary, which rescues animals from factory farming; and Yoga Village, which offers Yoga to underserved populations.