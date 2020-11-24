COVID a topic as UVa football prepares for Saturday game at Florida State

By the time Virginia kicked off its Saturday night game against Abilene Christian, the Cavaliers had heard the news about their upcoming opponent, Florida State.

The Seminoles had been scheduled to host Clemson on Saturday before FSU officials elected not to play the game. A Clemson player was found to have tested positive for COVID-19 after the team had arrived in Tallahassee.

Virginia, whose football team is scheduled to travel to Florida State for an 8 p.m. Saturday kickoff, announced this week that 1,138 tests had been administered to student-athletes and athletic staff over the previous seven-day period and none had come back positive.

"One of the leaders of the company that does the testing basically made the comment that 'whatever you're doing, just keep doing that because we're not seeing that anywhere else," UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said earlier this week.

Mendenhall was asked on a Monday conference call if he could say with any degree of certainty that the UVa-FSU game would be played.

"History would say, through eight games, that COVID most likely is not an issue with our team," Merndenhall said, "and I do know that could change at any time. I'm putting that down as a disclaimer for that, but it's really coming down to injuries more than COVID."