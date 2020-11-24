COVID a topic as UVa football prepares for Saturday game at Florida State

By the time Virginia kicked off its Saturday night game against Abilene Christian, the Cavaliers had heard the news about their upcoming opponent, Florida State.
The Seminoles had been scheduled to host Clemson on Saturday before FSU officials elected not to play the game. A Clemson player was found to have tested positive for COVID-19 after the team had arrived in Tallahassee.
Virginia, whose football team is scheduled to travel to Florida State for an 8 p.m. Saturday kickoff, announced this week that 1,138 tests had been administered to student-athletes and athletic staff over the previous seven-day period and none had come back positive.
"One of the leaders of the company that does the testing basically made the comment that 'whatever you're doing, just keep doing that because we're not seeing that anywhere else," UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said earlier this week.
Mendenhall was asked on a Monday conference call if he could say with any degree of certainty that the UVa-FSU game would be played.
"History would say, through eight games, that COVID most likely is not an issue with our team," Merndenhall said, "and I do know that could change at any time. I'm putting that down as a disclaimer for that, but it's really coming down to injuries more than COVID."
Virginia outside linebacker and co-captain Charles Snowden suffered a broken ankle Saturday in a 55-15 victory over Abilene Chrisitian and was lost for the season. Veteran offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer suffered a season-ending injury one week earlier.
"I can't ever speak for the other team and what our opponents are doing in terms of their programs and injuries and culture and COVID and everything else that might influence a season," Mendenhall said. "So, that is probably where the most variabilty lies right now.
"I really am not paying attention to anyone else's roster. The two-deep, when I get that … sometimes it's accurate and sometimes it's not. The season is normally getting to be done this week and there's three more [regular-season] games."
The case has been made that some teams have done COVID testing on a Friday and not learned the results until Saturday before a game.
"We want to test as frequently as possible and as close to the game as possible," Mendenhall said. "If you went back and said, 'What would you do differently?' Maybe more exacting protocols as to what determines whether you play or not.
"Possibly that could be counted for your team rather than the game just being moved. Possibly, when the medical advisors are meeting, a third party could certainly help that if there's an impasse."
