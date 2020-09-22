Dax Hollifield gets candid about Hokies' battle with COVID-19

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield knew the Hokies’ Sept. 19 football game against Virginia was in jeopardy when he showed up for a team meeting earlier this month and he was the only linebacker in attendance.

“I knew it was coming,” Hollifield said. “… We have a row with the linebackers, and I’m the only one in that row and I’m like, ‘Whoa. Well, this doesn’t look really good.’ ”

The junior known for his candor at the podium spoke on Tuesday in a virtual press conference about the Hokies’ COVID-19 related struggles.

“We’ve seen people going down right and left, but you’ve just got to handle [it] — if you’re still in, you’re still playing, you’ve got to go out there and do the best job you can,” Hollifield said.

Tech continues to cite the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) in declining to announce the number of positive cases (and players in quarantine) among student-athletes on the football team, but Hollifield revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus at some point since the team returned to campus for voluntary workouts in June.

Hollifield said he was asymptomatic at the time.