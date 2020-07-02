NEW YORK— The other name that’s engraved on his award trophy — Kenesaw Mountain Landis — rankles former MVP Barry Larkin.

“I was always aware of his name and what that meant to slowing the color line in Major League Baseball, of the racial injustice and inequality that Black players had to go through,” Hall of Famer Larkin said this week of the influential former commissioner.

Hired in 1920 to help clean up rampant gambling, Landis and his legacy are “always a complicated story” that includes “documented racism,” official MLB historian John Thorn said.

“If you’re looking to expose individuals in baseball’s history who promoted racism by continuing to close baseball’s doors to men of color, Kenesaw Landis would be a candidate,” three-time NL MVP Mike Schmidt of Philadelphia said.

Landis, who served as commissioner until his 1944 death, ruled the sport during a time when the major leagues were segregated.

Toward the end of his tenure, he told owners they were free to sign Black players. But there is no evidence he pushed for baseball integration.

Coach working remotely

NEW YORK — Hitting coach Chili Davis will keep working remotely when the New York Mets open summer training camp Friday.

The 60-year-old Davis won’t be on site at Citi Field for the beginning of practices because of concerns about the coronavirus.

“The timeline for him to join us is uncertain yet,” new Mets manager Luis Rojas said on a video call Thursday.

The New York Post, citing unidentified sources in its report, said Davis does not have the virus.

Pitcher cuts thumb in sink

CHICAGO — Cubs pitcher José Quintana had surgery to repair nerve damage in his pitching thumb Thursday after he cut himself washing dishes.

Chicago did not have a timetable for his return.

