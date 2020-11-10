Fanfair briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Arkansas coach to miss game with virus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas said Tuesday that coach Sam Pittman will miss the game at No. 6 Florida on Saturday after having two positive COVID-19 tests.

Pittman was tested Sunday as part of the team’s normal protocol and learned Monday morning that his test was positive. A follow-up test taken Monday confirmed the initial positive result. Southeastern Conference protocol for an asymptomatic positive requires him to isolate for at least 10 days.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will be the interim coach. Pittman will remain a part of team meetings virtually.

NFL

Roethlisberger joins Steelers' COVID-19 list

PITTSBURGH— A day after the Pittsburgh Steelers placed tight end Vance McDonald on the COVID-19 list following a positive test, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and three other teammates — inside linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins — joined it, making their availability for Sunday's game against Cincinnati (2-5-1) uncertain.