Fanfair briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Arkansas coach to miss game with virus
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas said Tuesday that coach Sam Pittman will miss the game at No. 6 Florida on Saturday after having two positive COVID-19 tests.
Pittman was tested Sunday as part of the team’s normal protocol and learned Monday morning that his test was positive. A follow-up test taken Monday confirmed the initial positive result. Southeastern Conference protocol for an asymptomatic positive requires him to isolate for at least 10 days.
Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will be the interim coach. Pittman will remain a part of team meetings virtually.
NFL
Roethlisberger joins Steelers' COVID-19 list
PITTSBURGH— A day after the Pittsburgh Steelers placed tight end Vance McDonald on the COVID-19 list following a positive test, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and three other teammates — inside linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins — joined it, making their availability for Sunday's game against Cincinnati (2-5-1) uncertain.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday it's possible Roethlisberger and Williams could rejoin the team for its walkthrough practice on Saturday and play on Sunday if they are cleared in time.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Gamecocks No. 1 in preseason AP poll
NEW YORK (AP) — Dawn Staley already has accomplished so much at South Carolina. Now the former UVa star can add the first preseason No. 1 ranking in school history to the list of achievements.
The Gamecocks received 29 of the 30 first-place votes in The Associated Press preseason women's Top 25 released Tuesday. Following South Carolina at No. 2 was Stanford, while UConn, Baylor and Louisville round out the top five. It is the 14th consecutive year that the Huskies were ranked in the top five in the preseason.
