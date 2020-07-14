fanfare briefs 071520

Source: Garrett, Browns close to extension
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are closing in on a contract extension with star defensive end Myles Garrett, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
NFL Network reported the extension could be for five years and $125 million, which would make Garrett the league’s highest-paid defensive player. The Browns have been discussing the extension with Garrett and his representatives for months.
Garrett has recorded 30 1/2 career sacks in 37 games for Cleveland.
Eagles plan to move Peters to guard
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year deal and plan to use him at right guard.
The 38-year-old Peters enters his 17th season in the NFL. He’ll replace three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks, who tore his left Achilles tendon last month and will miss the season.
basketball
Kings’ Barnes latest to test positive
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings became the latest NBA player to reveal that he has coronavirus, making the announcement Tuesday and saying he has hopes to join his team at the league’s restart later this summer.
The league said Monday that 19 players tested positive during in-market testing after July 1, those tests being done before teams began arriving at Disney on July 7. Based on the timetable Barnes used in his message, it’s likely that he was one of those 19 players in the NBA’s latest count.
Delle Donne says WNBA denied appeal
NEW YORK — Elena Delle Donne’s request to be medically excused from the WNBA season was denied, according to the league’s reigning MVP.
The Washington Mystics star said in a statement Monday that the independent panel of doctors the league and union agreed upon to decide whether players should be medically excused deemed her not to be “high risk, and should be permitted to play in the bubble.”
Had Delle Donne been medically excused, she would have earned her entire salary for the season.
MEETINGS
Sports club returns next week in Salem
The Roanoke Valley Sports Club will have its 2020-21 kickoff meeting on Monday, July 20 at Salem Civic Center.
The featured speakers will be the football coaches for Glenvar, Hidden Valley, Patrick Henry, North Cross and Salem high schools.
Those interested in attending must sign up in advance by Friday. Due to restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, no walk-ups will be allowed to attend.
To sign up, go to the club website — RoanokeValleySportsClub.com — or call Tom Edwards at 540-904-7430.
HORSE RACING
Suspended trainer withdraws application
Rick Dutrow, who trained Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Big Brown and is serving a 10-year suspension by New York racing authorities, withdrew his application for a license in Kentucky on Tuesday, his latest legal defeat in an attempt to restart his career.
Dutrow, who turns 61 next month, has served 7 1/2 years of his suspension by the New York State Gaming Commission. The penalty expires on Jan. 17, 2023.
Jockey Ken Church won over 2,000 races
Ken Church, who rode over 2,000 winners during a 20-year career that included four mounts in the Kentucky Derby, died Monday. He was 90.
Church was diagnosed with pneumonia a week ago at the retirement facility where he lived in Reno, Nevada, and was taken to a hospital.
He contracted COVID-19 there and died, his daughter Debbie Anderson told Del Mar racetrack officials in California.
soccer
Guardiola lashes out at Man City rivals
Pep Guardiola attacked his rivals for what he claimed had been a “whispering” campaign against Manchester City after describing the decision to overturn its two-year ban from European competition as a “great day for football.”
Guardiola said his club was owed an apology by those rivals — he didn’t specify which ones — who said City “cheated and were lying — many, many times.”
