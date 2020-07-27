fanfare briefs 072820

college football
WVU shifts coaching staff’s responsibilites
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia coach Neal Brown has shifted responsibilities on his staff after the exit of defensive coordinator Vic Koenning.
Brown announced Monday that defensive line coach Jordan Lesley will oversee the front of the unit, and defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae will handle the back of the defense.
Brown also said defensive analyst Jeff Casteel will now coach the outside linebackers, and outside linebackers coach Dontae Wright will oversee the safeties. Jeff Koonz will continue in his roles as inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.
Houston transfer to start at QB for Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes announced Monday that D’Eriq King, a redshirt senior transfer from Houston, will be the first-string quarterback when — or if — the season begins. Miami coach Manny Diaz made the decision public on the first day of the team’s second summer workout session.
King transferred to Miami in January. He played in four games for Houston last season before announcing that he would take the rest of 2019 off and redshirt to preserve eligibility for 2020.
For now, Miami is scheduled to begin the season Sept. 5 at Temple.
coronavirus
Michigan State says 16 athletes test positive
Michigan State says 16 of 122 athletes tested positive for the new coronavirus during the week of July 20-24 and four athletic department staff members tested positive from July 18-24.
Those figures include two staff members and an athlete whose positive tests were previously announced. Michigan State’s football team is currently awaiting the end of a 14-day quarantine.
The school’s announcement Monday did not specify how many of the 16 positive tests involved football players.
UNC to allow fewer football fans this fall
North Carolina will have fewer fans in its home football stadium this fall if games are played, the school said in an open letter Monday from athletics director Bubba Cunningham and John Montgomery, the executive director of the Rams Club that operates as the department’s fund-raising arm.
The letter said officials “continue to plan for football to be played this season” but that reducing the number of fans inside Kenan Stadium will be a “necessity.”
They didn’t specify an exact number for the reduction in fan attendance, saying there are still “multiple scenarios” being considered while social distancing protocols require there to be changes to availability and seat locations.
More conferences mull football in spring
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference has decided to cancel fall sports competition due to continuing health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor said there are simply too many factors that prohibit the conference from safely delivering a competitive atmosphere. A decision on whether fall sports competition would be feasible in the spring will be determined by the conference presidents at a later date.
The Great Lakes Valley Conference announced its football regular season and championship would move to the spring. Also considering football in the spring are the Great Northwest, Northeast-10, Southern Intercollegiate, Central Intercollegiate, and Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
NCAA reduces number of required fall games
The NCAA has reduced the minimum number of contests required of Division I fall sports teams, excluding football, by 50% this season.
The decision by the Division I Council coordination committee to grant a blanket waiver for any school that needs it affects men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, men’s water polo and women’s volleyball teams.
ASU swimming, diving teams to redshirt
Arizona State’s entire swimming and diving teams will redshirt for the 2020-21 season to avoid the risk of missing two straight national championships.
Sun Devils coach Bob Bowman announced the teams will focus on preparing for the 2021-22 season and Olympic aspirations.
The 2020 NCAA championships were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the athletes were not granted an extra year of eligibility.
The swimming and diving season typically runs from September through March.
