fanfare briefs 072920

Ex-UVa CB Canady opts out of Cowboys’ season
Veteran cornerback Maurice Canady and undrafted rookie receiver Stephen Guidry have opted out of playing for the Dallas Cowboys this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Canady signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys after splitting the 2019 season between the New York Jets and Baltimore. The Ravens drafted Canady out of Virginia in the sixth round in 2016.
OSU sets 20,000 limit at home football games
Ohio State will limit home crowds to about 20,000 and prohibit tailgating if the football season is played this fall.
Fans inside Ohio Stadium will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing to help stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Concessions will be limited.
The traditional “Skull Session” pregame pep rallies at St. John’s Arena will not be held.
NCAA to allow early start for football
The NCAA is allowing all major college football teams to begin their seasons as early as Aug. 29.
The association confirmed that the football oversight committee had requested a blanket waiver to permit any school to push up the start of its season to the so-called Week Zero.
The official start of the season had been Labor Day weekend, with a few games scheduled for Aug. 29. That was before the coronavirus pandemic put the season in peril and schedules were remade to deal with potential disruptions of COVID-19.
Summit pushes fall sports back to Sept. 23
The Summit League is pushing back the start of fall sports to Sept. 23 due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The conference’s president’s council agreed to delay championship seasons for men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and cross country. Non-championship segments for golf and tennis, along with non-traditional seasons for softball and baseball also were pushed back.
Soccer and volleyball will have conference-only schedules.
Iowa pauses men’s basketball workouts
Iowa has paused its men’s basketball workouts for 14 days after two players tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Tuesday.
Iowa’s protocol requires individuals who test positive to be in isolation and for people who might have been exposed to someone with the virus to be quarantined.
Popular Brazilian TV host dies of COVID-19
Brazilian TV host Rodrigo Rodrigues has died at age 45, two weeks after contracting COVID-19.
A fan favorite for his humorous style leading sports programs, Rodrigues was hospitalized on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro after feeling nausea and disorientation. Doctors found he had a cerebral venous blood clot.
Rodrigues had surgery on Sunday and was in an induced coma.
basketball
Pippen downplays rift with Jordon
Scottie Pippen says he’s talked with Michael Jordan since “The Last Dance” documentary aired in the spring and downplayed any rift between the retired Chicago Bulls stars.
“Why would I be offended by anything that happened 30 years ago?” Pippen said.
Jordan widely praised Pippen in the documentary that chronicled the Bulls’ dynasty in the 1990s as the best teammate he ever had — both players were elected to the Hall of Fame. But Jordan called out Pippen in the second episode for making a “selfish” decision to delay offseason surgery on a ruptured tendon in his ankle until after the start of the 1997-98 season.
Jordan said in the documentary he didn’t understand Pippen’s decision.
FOOTBALL
Stubblefield convicted of rape
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Former San Francisco 49er Dana Stubblefield was convicted Monday of the rape of a developmentally disabled woman, after prosecutors said he lured the victim to his home with the promise of a babysitting job.
Stubblefield could face 15 years to life in prison.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!