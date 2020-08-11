fanfare briefs 081220

tennis
Serena, Venus win, now sisters face off
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Serena Williams needed to rally to win in her comeback following a six-month layoff, beating unseeded American Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in Tuesday’s first round of the Top Seed Open.
Williams advanced to a second-round showdown on Thursday against older sister Venus, who dispatched Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-2. The two will meet for the 31st time in a match that figures to be emotionally and physically challenging for both of them.
nhl
Dube scores twice as Flames beat Stars
EDMONTON, Alberta — Rasmus Andersson scored the tiebreaking goal on a wrist shot after Dillon Dube scored twice in the first period for Calgary, which beat Dallas 3-2 in Game 1 of their best-of-seven Western Conference playoff series Tuesday.
Andersson scored on a rush with four minutes left in the second period, with the defenseman taking a strong shot and the puck skirting over the top of defenseman Andrej Sekera’s stick blade on its way to the net.
Cam Talbot stopped 24 shots for the Flames, including a power-play attempt by Joe Pavelski with 10 seconds left in the game.
golf
Patch on top to start VSGA Senior Am
VIENNA — Buddy Patch of Fairfax Station had the best luck on a challenging first day of play at Westwood Country Club in the 73rd VSGA Senior Amateur, shooting a 3-under-par 68 Tuesday.
He is one stroke up on Mike Howell and Tazewell’s Buck Brittain, a two-time winner.
Hall of Fame member Keith Decker of Martinsville shot 70.
The second round of stroke-play qualifying will be held Wednesday, and the top 32 players will advance to match play, which begins Thursday.
Hokies lead VSGA Women’s Stroke Play
WILLIAMSBURG — Virginia Tech’s Jessica Spicer leads Hokies teammate Emily Mahar by one shot after the first round of the VSGA Women’s Stroke Play at the Kingsmill Resort’s River Course.
Spicer’s 1-under-par 71 was the only sub-par round. Mahar shot 71, while another Tech teammate, Rebecca DiNunzio, is in fifth place after shooting 75 to open the three-round event.
local sports
Marty Smith to speak at Sports Club
ESPN’s Marty Smith, a Giles High School and Radford University graduate, will be the guest speaker at the Aug. 17 meeting of the Roanoke Valley Sports Club at the Salem Civic Center.
Reservations and payment must be made in advance by Aug. 13. Face coverings are also required due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The social time begins at 5:45 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. There will be social distancing, and seating is limited to the first 300 people who purchase tickets. To buy tickets for the event, go to https://roanokevalleysportsclub.com. For other questions, call Dave Ross at 540-293-3548.
soccer
Promise of pizzas if Atalanta wins title
LISBON, Portugal — There will be a trophy — and lots of pizzas — if Atalanta pulls off an upset and wins the Champions League this month.
The team from the small Italian city of Bergamo faces Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in the first quarterfinal of the European tournament in Lisbon.
“As I have said, I will make pizza for 1,000 people if we win the Champions League,” Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon said on Tuesday. “But if we lose, we can try again next year.”
horse racing
Horse dies at Los Alamitos track
Los Alamitos Race Course had its first equine fatality since the California Horse Racing Board took the race track off probation July 20. Secret Tonight, a 3-year-old quarter-horse gelding, stumbled after the end of his race Saturday and suffered an unspecified life-ending injury.
The injury was not seen in video coverage of the race or mentioned in the race-caller chart because the race was well over. There have been 23 racing or training deaths since the track started its season Dec. 27.
