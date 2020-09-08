fanfare briefs 090920

NFL
Hopkins renegotiates deal with Cardinals
TEMPE, Ariz. — DeAndre Hopkins is one of the NFL’s best players. Someday, he’d like to run one of the game’s best organizations.
So during the past few weeks, the 28-year-old receiver been studying the terminology of contracts and the art of negotiation. He might as well start with his own.
Hopkins and the Cardinals agreed to a two-year contract extension on Tuesday that will keep the three-time All-Pro in Arizona through the 2024 season. Terms weren’t disclosed, but the NFL Network reported that the extension is worth $54.5 million over two years. The receiver is guaranteed $42.75 million.
Browns sign Hunt to 2-year extension
Kareem Hunt has found a home — at home.
Suspended last season by the NFL for two physical off-field altercations, Hunt signed a two-year, $13.25 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns.
Hunt, who served his eight-game suspension after joining Cleveland as a free agent following his release from Kansas City, signed the deal Tuesday. It includes $8.5 million guaranteed.
Bucs place Rosen on practice squad
TAMPA, Fla. — Quarterback Josh Rosen has landed on the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he’ll get to learn from Tom Brady.
The Bucs also announced Tuesday the signing of kicker Greg Joseph to the practice squad, which still has one opening following the release of quarterback Reid Sinnett.
Rosen was the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Arizona Cardinals and is joining his third team in as many years.
BYU 55, Navy 3
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — BYU coach Kalani Sitake did a fine job of keeping his players safe from COVID-19 while getting them ready to open a new football season.
Tyler Allgeier ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns, and the Cougars put the clamps on Navy’s usually potent triple option in a season-opening 55-3 rout Monday night inside an eerily empty stadium at the Naval Academy.
BYU scored touchdowns on each of its first two possessions, led 31-0 at halftime and coasted to its most lopsided victory since a 70-6 blowout of Wagner in October 2015.
college football
Oregon OL Sewell opts for draft
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell, who won the Outland Trophy as a sophomore last season, has decided to opt out of the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Sewell is just the third unanimous All-American at Oregon, and first Duck to win the Outland Trophy. He was named the AP Pac-12 Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
Hopson steps down from Southern Miss.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Southern Mississippi coach Jay Hopson said Monday that he has stepped down and co-offensive coordinator Scotty Walden will take over as interim coach.
The school announced the coaching change Monday afternoon in a news release, ending Hopson’s tenure one game into his fifth season. The Golden Eagles lost at home to South Alabama in Thursday’s season opener.
tennis
Nadal set to compete in Italian Open
ROME — Rafael Nadal is preparing his return after a seven-month layoff at next week’s Italian Open.
Because of concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, Nadal skipped the U.S. Open. He last played in February, when he won a tournament in Acapulco, Mexico
.
Barty opts out of French Open
BRISBANE, Australia — Ash Barty has prioritized her health over her status as women’s tennis No. 1 by opting out of a second Grand Slam event, this time skipping a title defense at the French Open.
She previously pulled out of the U.S. Open in New York without fans attending.
