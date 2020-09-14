fanfare briefs 091520 sp

golf
47-year-old Cink rallies to win Safeway
NAPA, Calif. —
Sparked by a strong short game, Stewart Cink won the season-opening Safeway Open at 47 years old Sunday for his seventh PGA Tour victory and first since that win at Turnberry 11 years ago.
Cink closed with a 7-under 65 at Silverado Resort — rebounding from a bogey on the 17th with a birdie on the 18th — for a two-stroke victory over Harry Higgs.
Cink is the oldest PGA Tour winner since Phil Mickelson at 48 at Pebble Beach in February 2019.
Horsfield withdraws from US Open
MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Sam Horsfield became the second player in two days to test positive for the coronavirus without any symptoms, knocking him out of the U.S. Open on Monday after he had traveled from England.
Horsfield, who won twice during the European Tour’s “U.K. Swing” to earn one of 10 spots in the U.S. Open, tested negative in a pre-arrival test taken last week.
Upon arrival in New York, his nasal swab test was asymptomatic positive.
Ticket scheme lands man in federal prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia man was sentenced Monday to more than two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a scheme that used stolen identities to obtain tickets to the Masters golf tournament.
Federal prosecutors say Stephen Michael Freeman, 42, of Athens, and three family members in Texas sold those tickets for a profit.
basketball
WNBA playoffs set, Vegas earns top seed
The WNBA playoff field is finally set and will tipoff Tuesday now that the league’s abridged 22-game season has come to an end.
The postseason will begin Tuesday with the defending champion Washington Mystics taking on Diana Taurasi and Phoenix in a single elimination game in the opening round. Chicago will face Connecticut in the other opening round later Tuesday night.
It went down to the last day — and the last game — of the regular season before the field was set.
Las Vegas and Seattle already knew Sunday they would be the top seeds in the postseason before their matchup on the season’s final day. The Aces clinched the No. 1 seed beating the short-handed Storm, who were missing stars Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird to foot injuries. Both have have a week to rest as Seattle and Las Vegas both earned double-byes into the best-of-5 semifinal series that will begin on Sunday.
sports gambling
New Jersey sports betting nets $668M
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey gamblers set a nationwide record for the most money bet on sports in a single month, plunking down almost $668 million in August on events including resurgent baseball, basketball and hockey seasons that had been interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, figures released Monday showed.
That smashed the previous record of $614 million set in Nevada in Nov. 2019.
William Hill to supply official ESPN odds
LAS VEGAS — The William Hill betting chain will become the official odds supplier for ESPN across all its platforms in a deal announced Monday that expands the bookmaker’s reach online and on air.
As part of the deal, fans will be able to directly link to William Hill’s sports betting apps in legal betting states through ESPN sites and the company will be integrated throughout ESPN’s range of products.
soccer
Chelsea wins at Brighton 3-1 in EPL
BRIGHTON, England — A Chelsea team featuring just two of its slew of high-profile and expensive signings got off to a winning start in the English Premier League by beating Brighton 3-1 on Monday.
Timo Werner and Kai Havertz — signed for a combined $160 million — didn’t manage to score at Amex Stadium, either, with Chelsea’s goals coming from Jorginho, Reece James and Kurt Zouma.
