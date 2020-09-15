fanfare briefs 091620 sp

NBA
Raptors grant Nurse multiyear extension
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Nick Nurse would have been in the final year of his contract next season. The Toronto Raptors weren’t about to let that happen with their coach.
Nurse and the Raptors announced a multiyear extension Tuesday, without divulging the terms. In his two seasons with Toronto, Nurse won the 2019 NBA championship and led the Raptors to more wins than any team in the league over that span.
Nurse was originally signed to a three-year deal in June 2018 to lead the club.
tennis
Local teen ousts Wawrinka in 1st round
ROME — Local teenager Lorenzo Musetti stunned Stan Wawrinka 6-0, 7-6 (2) in the first round of the Italian Open on Tuesday for a memorable first win on tour.
Out-hitting Wawrinka’s famed backhand with a one-handed version of his own, the 18-year-old qualifier moved the three-time Grand Slam champion from corner to corner. Musetti became the first player born in 2002 to win on the ATP tour .
golf
Portland Classic cut amid wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — The LPGA Tour’s Portland Classic set for this weekend has been reduced to 54 holes because of poor air quality caused by wildfires across the West.
The course and practice facilities at Columbia Edgewater Country Club remained closed Tuesday. The air quality in Portland has been at dangerous levels because of the wildfires in Oregon, Washington and California.
VT’s Mahar wins Caledonia Amateur
Emily Mahar of Virginia Tech parred the third playoff hole Tuesday to win the Golfweek Caledonia Amateur Women’s Tournament.
She shot a 9-under 205 in the three-day tournament, including a 4-under-67 in the final round.
Tech is not competing as team this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, but its golfers are still allowed to compete in fall tournaments as individuals.
racing
Bourdais gets full ride with A.J. Foyt Racing
Sebastien Bourdais will return to IndyCar with A.J. Foyt Racing in a full-time job for 2021 that begins with the final three races this season.
Bourdais, a four-time champion, had been scheduled to split the No. 14 at Foyt with both Tony Kanaan and rookie Dalton Kellett. The schedule was upended by the pandemic, so Bourdais has yet to turn a lap in competition
.
local
ACC’s Brazeau to speak at Sports Club
Paul Brazeau, the senior associated commissioner of ACC men’s basketball operations, will be the guest speaker Monday at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club meeting at the Salem Civic Center.
Those wishing to attend must make a reservation by Friday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no walk-ups will be allowed to attend. Masks will also be required to enter the civic center.
Reservations can be made on the club’s website — roanokevalleysportsclub.com — or by calling Joyce Montgomery at 540-354-6751, or Maggie Drewry at 540-353-1103.
bobsled
World championships move to Germany
This season’s bobsled and skeleton world championships were awarded Tuesday to Altenberg, Germany, and moved out of Lake Placid, New York, because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and travel complications for those coming to North America
.
protests
Ohio high school reverses suspensions
CINCINNATI, Ohio — An Ohio high school reversed the suspension of two football players who defied administrators by carrying flags that signal support for police .
Ohio’s Little Miami High School said Tuesday that its investigation found no “political motivations” but noted some “insubordination.”
