fanfare briefs 092220

tennis
Djokovic, Halep win Italian Open titles
ROME — For four or five days after being defaulted from the U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic did some serious soul searching.
Then he got back on the tennis court — and since then it’s been fairly straightforward, at least in terms of results.
Dropping only one set all week, Djokovic won his fifth Italian Open title on Monday after beating Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 6-3 in the final, and restored his confidence heading into Roland Garros, which starts in six days.
In the women’s final, top-seeded Simona Halep won her first Rome title when 2019 champion Karolína Plíšková retired midway through their match with a left thigh injury.
Halep was leading 6-0, 2-1 when Plíšková stopped playing after just 31 minutes.
Hewitt, Raymond nominated for Hall
NEWPORT, R.I. — Billie Jean King and the other members of the Original 9 who laid the groundwork for the women’s professional tennis tour are the first group nominated together for the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
They join Jonas Bjorkman, Sergi Brugera, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Lleyton Hewitt, Lisa Raymond and the late Dennis Van der Meer on the ballot announced Monday for the Hall’s Class of 2021.
French Open player tests positive
PARIS — One woman who was entered in French Open qualifying tested positive for the coronavirus and was dropped from the field Monday.
The French tennis federation did not identify the player, who it said must isolate for seven days.
Women’s qualifying is scheduled to begin Tuesday.
ncaa basketball
Louisville challenges NCAA over recruiting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has refuted NCAA allegations against its men’s basketball program in the wake of a federal corruption scandal, requesting that the highest-level violation be reclassified.
The university also is challenging that former coach Rick Pitino failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance in his program.
ncaa football
Baylor hopeful for Big 12 opener vs Kansas
WACO, Texas — Baylor coach Dave Aranda expressed optimism Monday that his team will be able to play its Big 12 opener against Kansas on Saturday after having to call off a game last weekend because of positive COVID-19 tests that affected a position group.
Declining to discuss specifics, Aranda said the Bears expected about five players back through the week at “the position that was affected,” as well as five or six players back at other positions.
UMass to play football this fall, reversing call
UMass says it will play football this fall, reversing an August decision to postpone the season until the spring.
One of few independents in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the school says it will start in mid-October. Games still need to be scheduled, which could be a challenge because most leagues are playing a limited number of nonconference games, if any.
There will be no fans at any of the team’s home games in Amherst.
hockey
Bob Nevin, ex-Maple Leafs star, dies at 82
Bob Nevin, a fan favorite who won two Stanley Cups with the Toronto Maple Leafs before a successful run as captain of the New York Rangers, has died. He was 82.
The NHL said he died early Monday but did not give a cause.
Nevin played 1,128 NHL games with Toronto, New York, Minnesota and Los Angeles, totaling 726 points (307 goals, 419 assists) while compiling just 211 penalty minutes.
soccer
MILAN — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice to help AC Milan beat Bologna 2-0 in Serie A on Monday and keep the Rossoneri optimism alive at the start of the new season.
Ibrahimovic broke the deadlock 10 minutes from halftime with a powerful header on a Theo Hernández cross.
The veteran forward doubled his tally from the penalty spot five minutes into the second half after Ismaël Bennacer was brought down on the edge of the area by Bologna defender Riccardo Orsolini.
