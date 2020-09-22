fanfare briefs 092320

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law won’t run in next month’s Preakness, spoiling what would have been a highly anticipated rematch with Kentucky Derby winner Authentic.

The Preakness on Oct. 3 at Pimlico concludes this year’s reconfigured Triple Crown series, which was run out of order because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, with no chance for Tiz the Law to sweep the Triple Crown, he can be freshened to run in the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland in Kentucky on Nov. 6-7.

GOLF

USGA CEO retiring to build golf courses

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Mike Davis spent the last decade running the USGA, where he set up golf courses to provide an extreme test for elite players and searched for solutions to increasing distance.

Now he wants to build golf courses, a lifelong passion.

Davis announced Tuesday he will retire as CEO at the end of 2021, ending a 32-year career with the USGA that began with him overseeing ticket sales and transportation.

SOCCER

U.S. men’s soccer cuts back 2020 schedule