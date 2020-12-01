Fanfare briefs for Wed

NFL
Washington game rescheduled
The Pittsburgh Steelers' home game in Week 13 against Washington has been moved from Sunday to Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.
The change was needed because the Baltimore Ravens' struggle to contain an extended outbreak of the coronavirus forced their rescheduled game Tuesday night against the unbeaten Steelers to be moved back to Wednesday afternoon.
The Ravens’ home game against Dallas will be Dec. 8 at 8:05 p.m. on Fox and NFL Network. It was originally set for Thursday night, then moved to Dec. 7.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Radford game canceled
The Radford men’s basketball team’s home game with Mars Hill on Wednesday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Mars Hill program.
Mars Hill announced last week that its team is pausing activities for 14 days because one of its players has tested positive for COVID-19. Five games were affected, including games against Radford and UVa-Wise.
Wake Forest on pause
Wake Forest’s men’s basketball program is pausing team activities for the rest of this week and won’t play Troy on Wednesday due to recent COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
The school announced the move Monday -- two days after the school announced that its football program would suspend team activities through at least Wednesday and wouldn’t host No. 9 Miami on Saturday.
