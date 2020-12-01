Fanfare briefs for Wed

NFL

Washington game rescheduled

The Pittsburgh Steelers' home game in Week 13 against Washington has been moved from Sunday to Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.

The change was needed because the Baltimore Ravens' struggle to contain an extended outbreak of the coronavirus forced their rescheduled game Tuesday night against the unbeaten Steelers to be moved back to Wednesday afternoon.

The Ravens’ home game against Dallas will be Dec. 8 at 8:05 p.m. on Fox and NFL Network. It was originally set for Thursday night, then moved to Dec. 7.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Radford game canceled

The Radford men’s basketball team’s home game with Mars Hill on Wednesday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Mars Hill program.

Mars Hill announced last week that its team is pausing activities for 14 days because one of its players has tested positive for COVID-19. Five games were affected, including games against Radford and UVa-Wise.

Wake Forest on pause