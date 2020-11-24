Fanfare briefs for Wednesday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ACC moves men’s tourney to Greensboro
The ACC announced Tuesday it is relocating its men’s basketball tournament in March from Washington, D.C., to the Greensboro Coliseum because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The ACC said the Capital One Arena in the nation’s capital will instead host the tournament in 2024.
Last season’s ACC Tournament was canceled after two days in Greensboro due to the pandemic.
The league had previously announced the 2022 event would return to Brooklyn, New York, and that Greensboro would get to host in 2023 because of the March cancellation.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Radford men’s coach leaving for WAC
Radford University announced Tuesday that men's soccer coach Bryheem Hancock has resigned to become the coach at Western Athletic Conference member Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Hancock was 22-24-6 in his three years at Radford. His lone winning season was in 2017, when the team was 10-4-4 overall. Radford had winning Big South records in both 2017 and 2018.
Assistant Chris Barrett has been named the interim head coach. The Big South postponed its fall sports season to the spring semester; Radford will open the season on Feb. 21.
NBA
Pelicans acquire Adams in 4-team deal
Veteran 7-foot NBA center Steven Adams has agreed to a two-year extension with the Pelicans following his trade to New Orleans as part of a four-team deal that also sent guard Jrue Holiday from the Pelicans to Milwaukee.
The deal, which also sent guard Eric Bledsoe from the Bucks to the Pelicans, additionally provides New Orleans with Milwaukee's first-round draft choices in 2025 and 2027, along with the right to swap first-rounders with the Bucks in 2024 and 2026.
Oklahoma City gets a future first round draft pick from Denver; guard George Hill from Milwaukee; and wing player Zylan Cheatham, guard Josh Gray, forward Darius Miller, forward Kenrich Williams, and two second round draft picks from the Pelicans.
NFL
Goff leads Rams over Brady, Bucs
TAMPA, Fla — Jared Goff threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns, and Matt Gay kicked a 40-yard field goal with 2:36 remaining to lift the Los Angeles Rams back into first place in the NFC West with a 27-24 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Goff completed 39 of 51 passes, including short scoring throws to Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and Cam Akers. The Rams' defense pressured Brady all night and sealed the win with rookie safety Jordan Fuller's second interception of the six-time Super Bowl champion.
BASEBALL
Braves sign RHP Morton to 1-year deal
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves signed two-time All-Star Charlie Morton to a $15 million, one-year deal Tuesday.
Morton, a 37-year-old right-hander, is returning to the Braves after helping Tampa Bay reach the World Series this season. Morton was 2-2 with a 4.74 ERA in nine starts with Tampa Bay in 2020.
SOCCER
Salah available for Liverpool
LIVERPOOL, England— Mohamed Salah is available to play for Liverpool in the Champions League match against Atalanta on Wednesday after returning to training following repeated negative tests for the coronavirus.
The Egypt forward twice tested positive for COVID-19 during the international break and missed the 3-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!