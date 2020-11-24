Fanfare briefs for Wednesday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ACC moves men’s tourney to Greensboro

The ACC announced Tuesday it is relocating its men’s basketball tournament in March from Washington, D.C., to the Greensboro Coliseum because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ACC said the Capital One Arena in the nation’s capital will instead host the tournament in 2024.

Last season’s ACC Tournament was canceled after two days in Greensboro due to the pandemic.

The league had previously announced the 2022 event would return to Brooklyn, New York, and that Greensboro would get to host in 2023 because of the March cancellation.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Radford men’s coach leaving for WAC

Radford University announced Tuesday that men's soccer coach Bryheem Hancock has resigned to become the coach at Western Athletic Conference member Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Hancock was 22-24-6 in his three years at Radford. His lone winning season was in 2017, when the team was 10-4-4 overall. Radford had winning Big South records in both 2017 and 2018.