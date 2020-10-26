Fanfare briefs

MEN’S SOCCER
Va. Tech 1, Syracuse 1, 2 OT
BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech’s Nick Blacklock scored in the 27th minute to tie the score at 1, and the Hokies (0-1-2, 0-1-2 ACC) and Orange (0-2-2, 0-2-2) wound up tying 1-1 in double overtime Saturday night.
NFL
Cards add Seattle to primetime wins
The rapid improvement of the Arizona Cardinals has been on full display during two prime-time wins in just six days.
Arizona's thrilling 37-34 overtime win over the Seahawks on Sunday night was a hard-hitting marathon with both teams running more than 80 plays. The team was already playing on short rest after beating the Cowboys 38-10 in a dominant performance on “Monday Night Football.”
Now the Cardinals have long list of injuries heading into their bye week. Their next game is at home on Nov. 8 against the Miami Dolphins.
“The bye is coming at a good time, that's for sure,” Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said.
Second-year quarterback Kyler Murray continues to grow into one of the league's most exciting players. He threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 67 yards and a score against the Seahawks.
Source: NFL fines Titans over outbreak
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating protocols leading to the league's first COVID-19 outbreak during the season, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press.
The Titans had 24 people, including 13 players, test positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and Oct. 11. The outbreak led the NFL to postpone two Tennessee games and the rescheduling of a game against Pittsburgh from Oct. 4 to Sunday and the second against Buffalo from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Brohm plans to return Saturday
Jeff Brohm plans to be back at practice Wednesday and back on the sideline Saturday.
Just two days after the Purdue coach's family attended the season-opening victory over Iowa as he watched from home, Brohm said he would return to work this week after completing a 10-day isolation period with COVID-19.
Also expected back this week is special teams coordinator Marty Biagi, who missed the game because of the Big Ten's protocols.
AUTO RACING
Hendrick replaces Knaus with Fugle
Hendrick Motorsports plucked crew chief Rudy Fugle away from Kyle Busch Motorsports on Monday to lead William Byron next season in the Cup Series.
Fugle has worked at KBM since 2013 and led the Truck Series program to two driver championships and five owner titles. His trucks have won 28 races.
Fugle will bypass the second-tier Xfinity Series and jump straight to the big leagues with Hendrick Motorsports. The 36-year-old will replace Chad Knaus, the seven-time champion crew chief moving into an executive competition role.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Source: Arizona faces allegations
Arizona was accused of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations, in a Notice of Allegations sent by the NCAA last week, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The Athletic first reported the violations Sunday, citing a letter sent to the NCAA by Arizona's outside counsel, Paul Kelly. Kelly also requested the school’s case be referred to the new Independent Accountability Resolution Process.
The violations include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university, and lack of head coach control by basketball coach Sean Miller.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!