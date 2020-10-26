Fanfare briefs

Second-year quarterback Kyler Murray continues to grow into one of the league's most exciting players. He threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 67 yards and a score against the Seahawks.

Source: NFL fines Titans over outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating protocols leading to the league's first COVID-19 outbreak during the season, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press.

The Titans had 24 people, including 13 players, test positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and Oct. 11. The outbreak led the NFL to postpone two Tennessee games and the rescheduling of a game against Pittsburgh from Oct. 4 to Sunday and the second against Buffalo from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Brohm plans to return Saturday

Jeff Brohm plans to be back at practice Wednesday and back on the sideline Saturday.