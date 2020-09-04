Fanfare briefs

Cowboys DE Gregory reinstated by NFL
FRISCO, Texas — Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Friday, ending his fourth suspension over substance-abuse violations. Gregory won’t be eligible to play until Week 6 . He was suspended for all of 2019.
NHL
Stars 5, Avs 4, OT
EDMONTON, Alberta — Joel Kiviranta completed a hat track 7:24 into overtime to lift Dallas over Colorado on Friday in Game 7, sending the Stars to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008.
Dallas will face Vancouver or Vegas on Sunday night.
Flyers 5, Isles 4, 2OT
TORONTO — Ivan Provorov scored at 15:03 of the second overtime and Philadelphia beat the New York Islanders late Thursday night to force a deciding Game 7.
Kevin Hayes, James van Riemsdyk, Michael Raffl and Scott Laughton also scored for the Flyers, and Carter Hart made a career-high 49 saves.
Canucks 4, Golden Knights 0
EDMONTON, Alberta —
Thatcher Demko stopped 48 shots, Quinn Hughes set an NHL record for points in a postseason (16) with a goal and an assist, and Vancouver staved off elimination for the second straight game with a win over Vegas late Thursday in Game 6 of their second-round series.
Game 7 on Friday night was not over by press time.
SOCCER
Messi will play out contract at Barcelona
Lionel Messi made it clear that it was time to move on, seek new challenges and be happy somewhere other than Barcelona, where he had won dozens of titles and broken numerous records.
But despite being promised that he could leave, he wasn’t allowed to. So he is staying for another year to avoid a lengthy legal battle with “the club of his life.” Messi said Friday that he will play for Barcelona for the upcoming season. He has one year left on his contract.
CYCLING
Van Aert wins stage; Yates keeps Tour lead
LAVAUR, France — The most thrilling day of racing so far at the Tour de France produced multiple winners Friday.
Wout Van Aert took the Stage 7 victory. It was the resurgent Belgian rider’s second win at this year’s race.
Three-time world champion Peter Sagan got back the green jersey awarded to riders who collect the most points in sprints. And British rider Adam Yates kept the overall race leader’s yellow jersey.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
South Alabama 32, Southern Miss. 21
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Desmond Trotter threw for 299 yards and two TDs, Jalen Tolbert had 169 yards receiving and two scores, and South Alabama beat Southern Mississippi on Thursday night for its first road win since 2017.
UAB 45, Central Ark. 35
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Spencer Brown rushed for 127 yards and a TD and UAB beat Central Arkansas on Thursday night to set a Conference USA record with its 19th straight home victory.
AUTO RACING
Mercedes sets pace ahead of Italian GP
MONZA, Italy — Mercedes again topped the leaderboard as Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas in the second practice Friday for the Italian Grand Prix.
The championship leader finished .262 ahead of Bottas, who led the first practice. McLaren’s Lando Norris was third, .897 behind Hamilton.
track and field
Hassan sets rarely run 1-hour world record
BRUSSELS — With no fans because of the coronavirus crisis, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands broke the rarely run one-hour world record on Friday by covering 18.930 kilometers at the Memorial Van Damme meeting. Hassan improved the previous record of 18.517 kilometers set by Ethiopia’s Dire Tune in 2008.
OLYMPICS
CEO: Tokyo Games not contingent on vaccine
TOKYO — A vaccine is not a requirement for holding next year’s postponed Olympics and Paralympics, the CEO of the Tokyo Games said Friday.
Toshiro Muto was speaking after a task force meeting with government officials, disease experts and Japanese Olympic officials. It’s the first of several high-level meetings dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
