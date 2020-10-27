Fanfare briefs

NFL
Strong defense leads Rams to win
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Josh Reynolds and Gerald Everett caught touchdown passes from Jared Goff on Monday night, and the Los Angeles Rams won a matchup of dominant defenses, beating the Chicago Bears 24-10.
Goff passed for 219 yards and Malcolm Brown rushed for a score for the Rams, but their defense did the hardest work.
Taylor Rapp made an end-zone interception on a pass deflection by Troy Hill while the Rams held Chicago (5-2) to 182 yards in the first three quarters and built a 24-3 lead.
COLLEGES
Maroons hire Wilkes as tennis coach
Roanoke College announced the hiring of Chris Wilkes as men’s and women’s tennis coach.
Wilkes, a former Franklin County High School tennis player, said he is keeping his job as an assistant principal at Salem High School.
Wilkes’ previous jobs at Salem High School included girls tennis coach, assistant softball coach and band director. He also had a stint as the boys tennis coach for Staunton River High School. He has also been an AAU basketball coach.
He succeeds Daniel Ragsdale, who left the Maroons to become a tennis pro in Mississippi.
-Mark Berman
Bethune-Cookman cancels all sports
Bethune-Cookman will not be participating in intercollegiate sports this coming winter or spring, announcing Tuesday that it has canceled all athletic events for the remainder of the academic year because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The NCAA said Bethune-Cookman was the first Division I institution to publicly announce that it was not going to compete in any sport for the entire academic year. University President E. LaBrent Chrite said the decision was made “in the face of a surging COVID-19 spike” both in the state of Florida and across the country.
So. Miss coach leaves for Austin Peay
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Southern Mississippi interim coach Scotty Walden is leaving the school, effective immediately, to become the head coach at Austin Peay.
Austin Peay announced Tuesday that Walden would fill a vacancy that has been open since July, when Mark Hudspeth abruptly resigned.
Walden’s departure means Southern Miss will be on its third head coach of the season.
Knee injury sidelines Clemson LB
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said one of the defense's leading players in linebacker James Skalski will miss several games with a knee injury.
Swinney said Tuesday that Skalski will have arthroscopic surgery on his knee. The coach is unsure how long Skalski would be out.
The fifth-year senior from Sharpsburg, Georgia was Clemson's second leading tackler with 105 stops in 2019, his first as a starter. He was second this season.
Penn State loses another RB
Penn State running back Noah Cain will miss the rest of the season with an injury, another blow to the 18th-ranked Nittany Lions' backfield as they prepare to face No. 3 Ohio State.
Penn State coach James Franklin declined to give specifics of Cain’s injury, but the sophomore left Saturday's overtime loss to Indiana early and reportedly was seen on the sideline later with a walking boot on his left foot.
The loss of Cain, who ran for 443 yards and eight touchdowns last year, comes about a week after Penn State announced its leading rusher from last season, Journey Brown, could miss this entire season with an unspecified medical condition.
