Fanfare briefs

Knee injury sidelines Clemson LB

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said one of the defense's leading players in linebacker James Skalski will miss several games with a knee injury.

Swinney said Tuesday that Skalski will have arthroscopic surgery on his knee. The coach is unsure how long Skalski would be out.

The fifth-year senior from Sharpsburg, Georgia was Clemson's second leading tackler with 105 stops in 2019, his first as a starter. He was second this season.

Penn State loses another RB

Penn State running back Noah Cain will miss the rest of the season with an injury, another blow to the 18th-ranked Nittany Lions' backfield as they prepare to face No. 3 Ohio State.

Penn State coach James Franklin declined to give specifics of Cain’s injury, but the sophomore left Saturday's overtime loss to Indiana early and reportedly was seen on the sideline later with a walking boot on his left foot.

The loss of Cain, who ran for 443 yards and eight touchdowns last year, comes about a week after Penn State announced its leading rusher from last season, Journey Brown, could miss this entire season with an unspecified medical condition.