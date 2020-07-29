Fanfare briefs

Louisville gets NCAA notice extension
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has requested and received a 45-day extension to respond to an NCAA Notice of Allegations that accused the men’s basketball program of committing a Level I violation for an improper recruiting offer and several Level II violations. The notice included an accusation former coach Rick Pitino failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance.
Ga. Tech transfer eligible immediately
ATLANTA — Former Georgia forward Rodney Howard has been granted immediate eligibility after his transfer to state rival Georgia Tech.
The 6-foot-11 Howard has three seasons of eligibility left. He averaged 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 24 games (two starts) as a freshman.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Oklahoma coach Riley extended through ’25
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley will earn an average of more than $7.5 million a year under a contract extension through the 2025 season.
The university’s board of regents approved the two-year extension Tuesday.
Riley, 36, enters his fourth season with a 36-6 record, three Big 12 titles and three berths in the College Football Playoff.
WNBA
Fowles sets all-time rebounding record
BRADENTON, Fla. — Breanna Stewart had 18 points and 10 rebounds and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 90-66 on Tuesday night to spoil a record-breaking night by Sylvia Fowles, who moved
past Rebekkah Brunson into first on the career rebounds list with 3,357.
INDYCAR
Ex-NASCAR crew chief Pearn joins Daly’s team
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCar driver Conor Daly will have a new lead engineer for next month’s rescheduled Indianapolis 500: NASCAR Cup-winning crew chief Cole Pearn.
Ed Carpenter’s team made the announcement Wednesday. Pearn was considered one of the top crew chiefs in NASCAR before announcing a surprise resignation in December so he could spend more time with his family in Canada. He teamed up with Martin Truex Jr. to win the 2017 Cup Series crown, which was followed by two runner-up finishes.
NHL
Blackhawks banning headdresses at arena
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks said Wednesday they are banning headdresses at home games as part of their pledge to honor the Native American community.
“These symbols are sacred, traditionally reserved for leaders who have earned a place of great respect in their tribe, and should not be generalized or used as a costume or for everyday wear,” the team said.
GOLF
No fans for U.S. Open
Now it comes down to the Masters to determine if any of golf’s majors will have fans this year.
A week before the PGA Championship begins without spectators, the U.S. Open announced Wednesday it would not have fans Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot in New York because of health and safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.
SOCCER
FIFA approves $1.5B virus relief plan
FIFA has ratified a coronavirus relief plan that will make $1.5 billion available to soccer communities and national associations around the world.
All of the 211 FIFA member associations will receive a $1 million grant “to protect and restart [soccer]” and can access interest-free loans of up to $5 million.
TENNIS
Serena, Novak, Nadal, Coco on early entry list
NEW YORK — Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were on Wednesday’s initial entry lists — but No. 1 woman Ash Barty, two-time Grand Slam champ Naomi Osaka and 2019 U.S. Open champ Bianca Andreescu were not — for the Western & Southern Open, which was moved from Cincinnati to Flushing Meadows because of the pandemic.
The tournament begins Aug. 20.
