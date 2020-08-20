Fanfare briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
COVID-related heart condition sidelines QB
ATLANTA — Georgia State freshman quarterback Mikele Colasurdo will not be able to play this season after being diagnosed with a heart condition related to COVID-19.
Colasurdo announced the diagnosis Thursday on his Twitter account, depriving the Panthers of a top prospect who enrolled in the spring and was expected to contend for the starting position.
5 Notre Dame players test positive for virus
Notre Dame announced five football players have tested positive in two rounds of coronavirus testing this week.
The athletic department said the football program decided to test twice this week in light of the university’s decision Tuesday to move to remote learning because of a COVID-19 outbreak on campus.
Through contact tracing, six other players have been placed in quarantine.
WVU opener to be played without fans
West Virginia’s season opener against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12 will be held without fans because of the pandemic.
Athletic director Shane Lyons said Thursday the goal is “to have fans at Milan Puskar Stadium this season, but right now that is not possible.”
The school said only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and football staff will be allowed to attend.
OLYMPICS
Companies in Japan oppose hosting in 2021
TOKYO — A majority of Japanese companies among almost 13,000 surveyed oppose holding the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2021, according to an online study published Thursday.
The survey by a Japanese research company, published by the Kyodo news agency, showed 27.8% want the games to be canceled, and 25.8% said they should be postponed again. The Olympics were originally planned for this year but were been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Japanese organizers and the International Olympic Committee have said if the Olympics can’t be held next year, they will be canceled.
In the survey, 46.2% said they wanted the games to go ahead in some form and open on July 23, 2021.
SOCCER
Liverpool to open EPL title defense vs. Leeds
Leeds’ first game in the Premier League in 16 years couldn’t be tougher: a trip to champion Liverpool.
The schedule for the new season was released on Thursday, with Manchester City and Manchester United not playing on the opening weekend to give them more rest after their involvement in European competition this month.
Liverpool can, therefore, get a head-start on two of its biggest rivals and will open its first title defense since 1990 with a match against promoted Leeds on Sept. 12, followed by games at Chelsea and against Arsenal at home.
Son of ex-U.S. coach signs with Galaxy
CARSON, Calif. — The LA Galaxy have signed goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former U.S. men’s national team head coach and German soccer great Jürgen Klinsmann.
The Galaxy announced the move Thursday. The 23-year-old Jonathan Klinsmann grew up in California and played for local youth clubs before two seasons at the University of California in Berkeley.
Virus case postpones 4th UEFA game
GENEVA — A player testing positive for COVID-19 forced a Europa League preliminary game to be postponed Thursday — the fourth such incident in the early qualifying rounds for UEFA’s club competitions. All four affected games involved positive tests within visiting teams — three from Kosovo.
CYCLING
Kruijswijk pulls out of Tour de France
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch cyclist Steven Kruijswijk, who finished third in last year’s Tour de France, said Thursday he will not take part in this year’s race after fracturing a bone in his shoulder during the Critérium du Dauphiné.
