Fanfare briefs

RUNNING
Boston Marathon going virtual
BOSTON — Missing: Boston’s raucous crowds and smiles for miles. Still there, sort of: Wellesley College’s iconic “scream tunnel” and the thunderous cheers along the finish line on Boylston Street.
The 124th running of the Boston Marathon finally gets underway next month, but virtually — meaning real runners will do the hard work, and an interactive mobile app will help augment their not-quite-authentic experience.
Rather than lining up in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and making the long trek to Boston, athletes will run this year’s marathon solo because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A weeklong TV special and the new mobile app will showcase their stories .
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
South Carolina pauses for demonstration
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said his team will forgo football activities on Monday and participate in a campus demonstration against racial injustice after the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
SOCCER
Barcelona will not negotiate Messi’s exit
MADRID — Barcelona is unwavering in its intention to keep Lionel Messi and will not facilitate his departure.
Media reports said Messi has contacted the club to try to resolve the situation. Barcelona said Saturday that it will not negotiate to allow the Argentina star to depart before his contract ends next year.
MLS owner takes leave of absence amid report
Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals owner Dell Loy Hansen is taking a leave of absence after a report that he made racially insensitive comments and used a racial slur.
Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League are conducting investigations following the report Thursday in The Athletic.
Arsenal wins Shield in shootout vs. Liverpool
LONDON — A month that began with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang winning the FA Cup for Arsenal ended with his goals clinching the Community Shield.
Although his opener in the Community Shield was canceled out by Takumi Minamino’s first goal in his 15th game for Liverpool, Aubameyang netted the spotkick that clinched a 5-4 victory over Liverpool in the shootout after the match was 1-1 after 90 minutes. Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster was the only player to fail to score in the shootout.
Premier League facility hosts fans again
BRIGHTON, England — Supporters returned to a Premier League stadium for the first time since March on Saturday when Brighton drew 1-1 with Chelsea in a preseason friendly. Around 2,500 fans were allowed into the stadium.
AUTO RACING
Hamilton dedicates 93rd pole to Boseman
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Lewis Hamilton dedicated his record-extending 93rd pole of his career at the Belgian Grand Prix to American actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer on Friday at the age of 43.
Hamilton set a track record at the 4.3-mile circuit located in the Ardennes forest, finishing .511 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and .526 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
WNBA
Aces earn playoff spot
BRADENTON, Fla. — A’ja Wilson had 20 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, Dearica Hamby added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 80-63 on Saturday to clinch a playoff spot.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!