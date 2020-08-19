Fanfare briefs

U.S. could open WCup qualifying at Trinidad
NEW YORK — The United States could start qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Trinidad, where the Americans flopped on the final night three years ago and failed to reach the 2018 tournament.
The Americans open their 14-match round with four games next June and close in early 2022 with a difficult stretch. They are at Mexico on Feb. 1, 2022, probably in the altitude of Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca; play at home on March 25, most likely against Panama or Curaçao, then finish March 29 at Costa Rica, where they have lost seven straight qualifiers.
Barcelona hires Koeman as coach
Barcelona is rekindling its links with Dutch soccer.
The Spanish team officially announced Ronald Koeman as its new coach on Wednesday
Koeman returns to the club where he thrived as a defender under Dutch great Johan Cruyff in the early 1990s. Koeman’s extra-time winner against Sampdoria gave Barcelona its first European title nearly three decades ago.
NHL
Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 4, OT
TORONTO — Tampa Bay eliminated Columbus from the Stanley Cup playoffs in five games on Wednesday, rallying from a two-goal, third-period deficit before winning on Brayden Point’s goal 5:12 into overtime.
Kevin Shattenkirk and Anthony Cirelli scored in the final eight minutes of regulation to wipe out a 4-2 deficit.Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 of 41 shots for Tampa Bay.
Bruins 2, Hurricanes 1
TORONTO — Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 3.5 seconds left in the second period, David Pastrnak returned with two assists and Boston beat Carolina to win the first-round series 4-1.
LATE TUESDAY Capitals 3, Islanders 2
TORONTO — Alex Ovechkin scored twice, including the go-ahead goal early in the third period, as Washington rallied from two goals down to beat New York and avoid a sweep in their first-round series.
Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored for the Caps, and Braden Holtby made 24 saves. Mathew Barzal and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored in the first period for the Islanders.
Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3
EDMONTON, Alberta — Alex Tuch scored the tiebreaking goal 1:34 into the third period as Vegas erased Chicago’s early 2-0 lead and became the first team in the Stanley Cup playoffs to advance to the conference semifinals.
Vegas, the top-seed in the Western Conference, will face the lowest remaining seed.
GOLF
Koepka withdraws, ends his Tour season
NORTON, Mass. — Brooks Koepka ended a forgettable PGA Tour season Wednesday when he withdrew from The Northern Trust with what he described as nagging hip and knee injuries.
Koepka was No. 97 in the FedEx Cup. He would have needed a good week at the TPC Boston to reach the top 70 and advance to the BMW Championship next week.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Notre Dame cancels practice; UNC pauses
Notre Dame canceled its Wednesday football practice and might take Thursday off as well in response to the school’s decision to go to online classes because of a coronavirus outbreak on campus.
Also Wednesday, North Carolina immediately suspended athletics activities for all sports teams for at least 24 hours due to a “continued upward trend in positive COVID-19 tests on campus.”
Georgia planning to have fans with limits
The Georgia Bulldogs are planning to have some fans for their football games played between the hedges.
Mirroring other schools in the Southeastern Conference, the university announced a ticket plan Wednesday that would allow 20-25% capacity at 92,746-seat Sanford Stadium. That would mean crowds of about 18,500 to 23,000 for Georgia’s four home games.
CYCLING
INEOS leaves former Tour champs off roster
LONDON — Former Tour de France champions Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas were both left off the INEOS team on Wednesday for this year’s race.
Defending Tour champion Egan Bernal will lead the team in France from Aug. 29-Sept. 20, denying Froome a chance to tie the record of five titles.
