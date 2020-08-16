Fanfare briefs

Kelly claims major title at Senior Players
AKRON, Ohio — Jerry Kelly seized control at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship with a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at Firestone, sending him to a 1-under 69 and a two-shot victory Sunday for his first major on the PGA Tour Champions.
Kelly had a one-shot lead over Scott Parel when he hit a soft cut with a 5-iron that landed in front of the hole and rolled in for an ace.
American Lewis wins Ladies Scottish Open
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Stacy Lewis won the Ladies Scottish Open with a 23-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff Sunday, giving the American her first title in nearly three years .
The 35-year-old Lewis held off Azahara Munoz, Cheyenne Knight and Emily Kristine Pedersen . Lewis closed with a 1-over 72 to match Munoz (73), Knight (70) and Pedersen (68) at 5-under 279 at The Renaissance Club.
NHL
Islanders 2, Capitals 1
TORONTO — Mathew Barzal
scored 4:28 into overtime shortly after Semyon Varlamov made two saves on a breakaway, lifting New York to a 2-1 win over Washington on Sunday and a 3-0 advantage in their playoff series.
Braden Holtby had 32 saves for the Capitals, who have to win Game 4 on Tuesday to extend the series.
Stars 5, Flames 4, OT
EDMONTON, Alberta — John Klingberg’s game-winning shot appeared to be tipped by Alexander Radulov 16:05 into overtime as Dallas beat Calgary on Sunday to even the series at 2-2.
Joe Pavelski forced OT by completing a hat trick in the final seconds of regulation.
Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (Sat.)
EDMONTON, Alberta — Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots and Vegas held off Chicago on Saturday night to take a 3-0 lead in the series.
William Karlsson and Patrick Brown scored for Vegas.
Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (Sat.)
TORONTO — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves and Tampa Bay beat Columbus on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in the playoff series.
Alex Killorn, Brayden Point and Victor Hedman scored, and the Lightning held off a late 6-on-5 push.
Lindblom rejoins Flyers after bout with cancer
After months of fear and fight in his battle with bone cancer, Oskar Lindblom was warmly welcomed back to practice by his Philadelphia Flyers teammates.
Lindblom, who turned 24 on Saturday, was off to a career season when he was diagnosed in December with Ewing’s sarcoma. He
said there was no timetable for a potential return to the lineup.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Miocic stops Cormier
LAS VEGAS — Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier by unanimous decision in a five-round bout Saturday night to win the rubber match in a fantastic trilogy between the fighters and retain his heavyweight title at UFC 252. Miocic (20-3) swept the scorecards 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 .
SOCCER
Sevilla erases Man U
COLOGNE, Germany — Manchester United made it an unwanted hat trick of semifinal defeats this season after losing 2-1 in the Europa League to Sevilla on Sunday.
After losing in the last four of the FA Cup and EFL Cup, United failed to convert a string of chances before Luuk de Jong scored the winner.
TENNIS
Brady earns 1st WTA title at Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jennifer Brady claimed her first WTA title at the Top Seed Open on Sunday, using a five-game run to seize control for a 6-3, 6-4 win over Jil Teichmann.
Halep wins Prague
PRAGUE — Top-seeded Simona Halep defeated third-seeded Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-5 in the Prague Open final on Sunday to claim her 21st WTA title and her second this year.
Nishikori sidelined
NEW YORK — Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and said he will pull out of the tuneup tournament at Flushing Meadows that starts next week.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!