fanfare lede 090820 sp

French Open allowing fans amid virus spike
PARIS — Spectators will be allowed at the French Open this month despite the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country, organizers said on Monday.
They unveiled the health protocols for the clay-court grand slam, which will take place at Roland Garros in western Paris from Sept. 27 after being postponed from its May start due to the pandemic.
nfl
Heyward, Steelers sign five-year contract
PITTSBURGH — Cam Heyward is getting his wish. The veteran All-Pro defensive tackle is set to be a Pittsburgh Steeler for life. The Steelers signed Heyward to a five-year contract on Monday worth around $75 million. The 31-year-old was entering the final season of a six-year deal he signed in 2015.
Packers put Light on practice squad
After cutting Salem High School graduate Alex Light from their active roster Saturday, the Green Bay Packers announced Sunday night they have signed the offensive tackle to their practice squad.
Light played for the Packers the past two seasons.
Practice squads have expanded to a maximum of 16 players, including six veterans, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In other practice-squad signings of note:
•Atlanta signed former Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert and ex-Richmond QB Kyle Lauletta. Both had been cut from the Falcons’ active roster.
•The Los Angeles Rams signed ex-UVa QB Bryce Perkins, who had been cut from the team’s active roster.
cycling
Riders to test for virus on Tour rest day
LA ROCHELLE, France — It was a rest day like no other for the Tour de France bunch.
After nine nervous and exhausting stages that took the peloton from the Riviera to the Pyrenees via a short journey in the Alps, riders would have normally taken some time off on Monday with their friends and families.
But this year is different.
In addition to their recovery routine, the 166 remaining riders stayed in their own “bubble” with a Damocles sword hanging over their head as they underwent coronavirus tests that will decide whether they can keep racing.
nba
L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109
The Lakers saw a huge lead in the first half turn into a two-point deficit after three quarters before LeBron James stepped up, scoring 28 points, with 11 rebounds and nine assists. Anthony Davis added 34 points and 10 rebounds and the Lakers evened the Western Conference semifinals by beating the Rockets 117-109 on Sunday night.
Beverley fined $25K for verbal abuse of ref
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA fined Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 on Monday for verbally abusing a game official in Game 2 of his team’s Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets.
Beverley was demonstrably upset Saturday with a foul call against him four seconds before unsuccessfully trying to take a charge when play resumed and got called for a blocking foul.
Beverley then got two technical fouls as he argued to no avail. It became his second ejection of the season and his first of the playoffs.
It’s also his second $25,000 fine of the season.
nhl
Dallas 1, Las Vegas 0
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Stars
got one early goal and played the trademark lockdown style that made them one of the best defensive teams in the NHL during the regular season. The result was a hard-hitting 1-0 victory in Game 1 on Sunday night that served notice to Vegas that a spot in the Stanley Cup final won’t come easily.
soccer
Messi back to training, staying with Barcelona
MADRID — Lionel Messi returned to training with Barcelona on Monday, almost two weeks after he told the club he wanted to leave.
