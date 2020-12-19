Few Timesland schools ready to tip off VHSL winter season

When the Virginia High School League canceled the remainder of its 2020 state basketball tournament March 12 because of COVID-19, three Timesland schools were among the last teams standing.
Nine months later as the 2020-21 VHSL winter sports season prepares to tip off Monday, only a handful of the 43 Timesland schools are able to take the court at all.
The coronavirus canceled the entire 2020 spring sports schedule and caused the VHSL to push football and other fall sports into condensed seasons beginning in February.
Now after a two-week delay imposed by the VHSL, winter sports — basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track and field — are about to begin shortened seasons with an unprecedented level of uncertainty as coronavirus cases continue to soar in Virginia.
Rockbridge County this week joined two Timesland private schools — Faith Christian and Dayspring Christian — in canceling its entire winter sports season.
Many other local school divisions are deciding whether to play based on the rising numbers of COVID cases in their respective counties and health districts.
As of Saturday, only six Timesland schools — Floyd County, Giles, Grayson County, Narrows, Patrick County and Pulaski County — have the green light to begin Monday, although several of them will not play in December simply because their early opponents cannot suit up.
VHSL schools can play a maximum of 14 regular-season basketball games, and many will try to cram them into a five-week window from early January to the first week of February.
Major wrestling, swimming and indoor track invitationals have been canceled.
State tournaments have been downsized and many will be played at smaller venues.
Practice sessions at many schools are being conducted under restricted conditions, while some schools have temporarily halted activity.
Montgomery County schools are required to practice and compete while wearing face masks.
Martinsville High has yet to begin any practices or out-of-season conditioning since school started in August.
When games do begin, attendance will be limited to 25 spectators, and in some cases, none at all.
How did we get here?
And where are we going?
• • •
VHSL moved the opening of basketball season from Dec. 7 to Dec. 21, so Monday would have been the first game for a variety of Timesland schools.
Instead, the Giles boys will play at Radford, while the Radford girls go to Giles.
That’s it.
On Tuesday, Narrows will play Floyd County in a rescheduled boys game.
Wednesday, the Giles and Floyd boys and girls will match up, while the Narrows girls play Graham in a hastily arranged pre-Christmas game.
“The schedule changes every hour,” said Narrows athletic director Kelly Lowe, who has moved the school’s boys and girls Senior Night recognitions up to Dec. 28 and Dec. 30 just to increase the chances they will be held.
Floyd County boys basketball coach Brian Harman was forced to cancel the annual Chance Harman Invitational — named in memory of his late son — but he is more than ready to send the Buffaloes out to open the season this week.
Floyd County is one school that has been practicing full speed without restrictions.
“If we can do it and try to keep everybody healthy,” Harman said, “some people might get some confidence for football and the other sports that follow us, that maybe we can make this work for these kids.”
Others across the state already have thrown in the towel.
As of Friday, 23 public school systems covering 40 high schools have opted out of playing winter sports.
Localities not playing include the city of Richmond, Henrico County, James City County, Alexandria and a number of schools in Southside and central Virginia.
VHSL executive director Billy Haun views the numbers in a positive light.
“When I look at the total number of divisions, 109 out of 132, which is 83% are still planning on playing winter sports,” Haun said Friday.
“When you look at the number of high schools, 278 out 318, which is 87%, are still playing.
“I feel good about that number.”
There is no telling if and when the numbers might change. Virginia Beach, which has 11 large Class 6 or Class 5 schools, is scheduled to make a call Tuesday.
“The one thing we’ve learned over the last nine months is this is a very fluid situation,” Haun said. “Next Friday, we might have a totally different discussion.”
While most Timesland public schools have events scheduled for the first week of January, what are the chances they will be played?
The 13 high schools in the Alleghany and Roanoke health districts — Alleghany, Cave Spring, Covington, Craig County, Glenvar, Highland, James River, Lord Botetourt, Northside, Patrick Henry, Salem, William Byrd and William Fleming — agreed in late November to use the following Virginia Department of Health school metrics, updated daily on the VDH website, to determine whether athletics will take place:
- The number of new cases per 1,000 population over a 14-day period.
- The percent positives in RT-PCR (nasal swab) testing over a 14-day period.
- The percent of difference in transmission between the most recent seven-day period and the previous seven-day period.
A city or county must be at a moderate, low or minimal level in all three measures to play games or hold full-scale practices.
Other localities — including Bedford, Franklin, Henry and Montgomery counties — have followed suit in using similar VDH metrics as a measuring stick.
Roanoke County schools will learn each Friday whether they are eligible to play the following week.
Northside athletic director Mark Eubank received an 8:30 a.m. email Friday from the school system’s central office telling him the numbers were too high to play.
It was already a moot point. Northside already had postponed its upcoming games for the next two weeks.
With post-Christmas COVID numbers expected to increase even further, any school using the VDH metrics is likely facing more delays.
“If we’re going by the metrics, it’s going to be tough,” Eubank said. “They haven’t moved in our favor, if you will, in the last couple weeks.”
How many events can VHSL schools expect to fit into a narrow winter schedule?
It’s already crowded. What happens if there is a January snowstorm or worse, a player, coach, official or anyone else who made contact with an individual involved in a game or practice tests positive for the coronavirus?
“Then it’s going to be a nightmare,” Lowe said.
Especially if a team is forced to shut down during the postseason.
The VHSL has given its schools a one-week window to hold region tournaments with a maximum of eight teams per region.
The state tournaments will be limited to region champions only in team sports with reductions in qualifiers for individual sports.
Full, eight-team region brackets might be too much to expect.
Haun went even further Friday.
“There could be some places where we have an entire region who has opted out,” the VHSL chief said.
Haun did not indicate whether the VHSL needs a minimum number of teams competing in a classification in a particular sport to hold a state tournament.
“I don’t know if it’s a whole number, or whether we look at it by classification or regions,” he said. “We’re going to have to take that piece by piece when we get there.”
In upcoming weeks, regions will have to determine how teams qualify for the postseason or whether a team must play a minimum number of games to be eligible.
No rush though.
“If we do that now, we’d just shoot ourselves in the foot because we don’t know what our season is going to look like two or three weeks from now,” Eubank said.
“We might get to the point where we just play the games we can get in.”
Parry McCluer boys basketball coach and athletic director Mike Cartolaro is among a group of coaches who wanted the VHSL to delay the winter season even further to give more schools a chance to take the court. He believes that schools strictly using VDH metrics are unlikely to play at all this winter.
“Those people are out of play,” the veteran coach said.
Cave Spring’s boys (Class 3), Auburn’s boys (Class 1) and Lord Botetourt’s girls (Class 3) were among the VHSL teams who were named co-champions when their respective state finals were canceled at the 11th hour in March.
This year’s postseason could leave some teams with a different empty feeling. Reigning Class 2 boys state champion John Marshall is one of the Richmond schools that has opted out this winter.
“Is it really going to matter when all these teams aren’t playing,” Cave Spring boys basketball coach Jacob Gruse said. “You could legit have one team in a region playing. That makes you into the state final four.
“What does that mean? That means nothing.”
Meanwhile, athletes continue to practice, many under VHSL Phase II guidelines which require social distancing and prevent passing basketballs to teammates.
While many of the state’s private schools are competing and travel teams seemingly have tournaments on a weekly basis, Virginia’s public school athletes face an uncertain future.
Parry McCluer’s basketball team practiced Saturday morning, part of the time while wearing masks.
Cartolaro, who won four state championships as the head coach at Altavista High School in Campbell County, had this to say to his players:
“Adversity doesn’t build character. It reveals character. For you guys to keep coming in here and competing and still not playing says a whole lot about your character.”
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!