FloydFest rebooks 'Remain in Light' tribute, Toots and the Maytals

Among the major bummers of this year’s FloydFest cancellation were the losses of a Talking Heads tribute featuring actual Talking Heads and a set from reggae legends Toots and the Maytals.

Among the hopefulness next year’s FloydFest engenders is the announcement that both of those shows will happen at FloydFest 21~Odyssey, according to a Thursday afternoon news release from festival organizers.

Jerry Harrison, from Talking Heads’ classic lineup, is teaming up with onetime Head Adrian Belew and frequent funky FloydFest flyers Turkuaz. They’ll fete the 40th anniversary of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act’s album “Remain in Light.” In truth, it will be the 41st anniversary by then, but let’s not be too anal retentive about it.

Toots Hibbert and his Maytals will take another stab at FloydFest, too, after their pioneering reggae and rocksteady act had its schedule hampered by the novel coronavirus.

Another act booked for this year’s FloydFest, singer/songwriter Katie Pruitt, is on the bill for ’21, too, according to the news release.

Festival organizers previously announced that The Avett Brothers, Goose and Andy Frasco & The U.N. would be on the Odyssey bill, along with the top finishers from 2019’s On the Rise fan-voted contest — winner DownTown Abby & The Echoes and runner-up Hot Trail Mix.

FloydFest is set for July 21-25, 2021. Tickets can be purchased at floydfest2021.eventbrite.com. Here’s hoping we’re past all this COVID-19 business by then.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.