Fuente hopeful that Tech can play Saturday, releases depth chart

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced a depth chart on Monday for its season-opening football game against N.C. State.

Tech coach Justin Fuente put together the two-deep as if he would have his full roster available, but he expects an unspecified number of players listed won’t be available on Saturday as the program continues to grapple with COVID-19 related issues.

“We will not have a full roster,” Fuente said. “I hope we are able to play. We still have three more tests this week, I mean we have one today, we got one Wednesday and we got one Friday. Taking it day by day.”

The Hokies were forced to postpone their game against Virginia with what athletic director Whit Babcock described as a “significant” number of players sidelined from testing positive or contact tracing.

Players that test positive are held out at least 10 days and players in quarantine must sit out a full 14 days (and can’t test out of it).

“I think we’re all living in a test by test world right now,” Fuente said. “So we’ll see as they come and hopefully everything works out fine and it all works out. I’m not trying to raise alarm but I’m also not trying to, I’m just being honest with the situation we’re in.”

Fuente addressed the depth chart — a two-deep with eight starters returning on both sides of the ball — without revealing who might miss Saturday’s opener. He started out by clearing up an error that left Tayvion Robinson off the list of punt returners that included Khail Herbert, Raheem Blackshear and Keshawn King.