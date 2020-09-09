Full house: Hokies will play multiple QBs in opener against Virginia

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will go with multiple quarterbacks in the season-opener against Virginia on Sept. 19, at Lane Stadium.

Coach Justin Fuente outlined his tentative plan (barring any COVID-19-related developments) when he spoke to reporters in a virtual press conference Wednesday morning.

For the first time in his coaching career, Fuente promised multiple quarterbacks playing time in a season opener with Hendon Hooker getting the starting nod. Braxton Burmeister, the Oregon transfer who had to sit out last season after the NCAA denied his request for immediate eligibility, will also play.

Fuente stopped short of labeling it an ongoing competition.

“I think it would be a more accurate thing to say that I am pleased with both of them to the point that they both deserve to play,” Fuente said. “It’s not a situation where I’m trying to prep us for down the road or in the event of COVID issues or anything like that. That’s a byproduct of it — I think that’s a positive of the situation. But I really truly believe that Braxton deserves a chance to get to play.”

Fuente isn’t going into the season opener with a predetermined idea of how many series each quarterback will get, but the offense will look similar regardless of who is in the game, thanks to their similar skill sets.

Hooker took over as Tech’s starter last season after a 2-2 start and the Hokies coming off an embarrassing 45-10 loss to Duke. He threw for 184 yards and three touchdowns in a thrilling debut on the road at Miami, leading the Hokies to a 42-35 win.