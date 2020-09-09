Full house: Hokies will play multiple QBs in opener against Virginia

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will go with multiple quarterbacks in the season-opener against Virginia on Sept. 19, at Lane Stadium.
Coach Justin Fuente outlined his tentative plan (barring any COVID-19-related developments) when he spoke to reporters in a virtual press conference Wednesday morning.
For the first time in his coaching career, Fuente promised multiple quarterbacks playing time in a season opener with Hendon Hooker getting the starting nod. Braxton Burmeister, the Oregon transfer who had to sit out last season after the NCAA denied his request for immediate eligibility, will also play.
Fuente stopped short of labeling it an ongoing competition.
“I think it would be a more accurate thing to say that I am pleased with both of them to the point that they both deserve to play,” Fuente said. “It’s not a situation where I’m trying to prep us for down the road or in the event of COVID issues or anything like that. That’s a byproduct of it — I think that’s a positive of the situation. But I really truly believe that Braxton deserves a chance to get to play.”
Fuente isn’t going into the season opener with a predetermined idea of how many series each quarterback will get, but the offense will look similar regardless of who is in the game, thanks to their similar skill sets.
Hooker took over as Tech’s starter last season after a 2-2 start and the Hokies coming off an embarrassing 45-10 loss to Duke. He threw for 184 yards and three touchdowns in a thrilling debut on the road at Miami, leading the Hokies to a 42-35 win.
He ended up 6-2 as a starter — missing the Notre Dame game due to injury — and put up 1,900-plus total yards and 18 touchdowns. The running game also improved with Hooker under center, and his mistake-free brand of football got Tech within one win of the ACC title game.
It was exactly what Hooker envisioned when he took his name out of the transfer portal last year and stayed in Blacksburg. Hooker spent about a month away from the team before deciding to come back and compete for the starting job.
Hooker was upbeat about Fuente’s plan Wednesday.
“The head man knows what he’s doing,” Hooker said. “So, he’s going to put us in the best situation to win. If that’s it, then we’re going to roll with it. When it’s my time, I’m going to play ball. And when it’s Braxton’s time I’m going to play ball.”
Burmeister spent last season as Tech’s scout team quarterback and wowed the coach staff with his athleticism.
Fuente was eager to see how he would perform during spring practice, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of Tech’s quarterback competition to the fall. Burmeister didn’t waste any time getting into the mix thanks to his playmaking ability.
“Really he’s a playmaker,” Hooker said Wednesday. “It would be difficult situations where he would just make a play out of nothing. That’s something that I try to incorporate in my game as well. So just seeing him go out there and make plays and have fun, that was … I love seeing the other quarterbacks succeed as well.”
Burmeister started five games as a true freshman at Oregon in 2017. He redshirted two years ago before deciding to enter the transfer portal.
The move leaves last year’s backup, redshirt sophomore Quincy Patterson, third on the depth chart.
Patterson got his first career start last season subbing for Hooker at Notre Dame. It was a tough situation, being thrown into action against a top-20 defense in one of the most difficult venues in all of college football, but the Hokies held the lead in the final minutes and were a goal-line stand away from upsetting the No. 16 Irish.
He had 200-plus yards of total offense (139 passing) with a touchdown and interception in the 21-20 loss.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Patterson was also part of one of the team’s more memorable wins in recent memory, closing out the second half and six overtimes of a 43-41 win over North Carolina. He scored the game-winning two-point conversion and also threw an 18-yard touchdown pass after the end of regulation.
“Quincy still has a huge role on this football team,” Fuente said. “He’s got to continue to get better. I talked to him the other day and just told him I’m still as encouraged as I’ve ever been about him and his development. He will still absolutely have a role, not just because of COVID but because of his skillset as we move forward through this season.”
Patterson redshirted as a true freshman coming out of Chicago’s Solorio Academy. He was a four-star signee in Tech’s 2018 class.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!