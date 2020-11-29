Glenvar mourns loss of longtime athletic director McElwee

Richard McElwee was a regular participant in The Roanoke Times high school football forecasters contest.
As the athletic director at Glenvar High School for the past 14 years, he picked the Highlanders each Friday, even on a rare occasion when the matchup did not look favorable on paper.
McElwee also chose Glenvar as the stopping point in a long career as a coach and AD that crisscrossed the mountains of western Virginia.
It came to a halt Saturday when McElwee died at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem at the age of 59 following a long battle against cancer.
"I just can't imagine going to work tomorrow, walking past his office," Glenvar Principal Corie Franklin said Sunday. "He loved what he did. He was a fixture."
McElwee was a 1979 graduate of Bath County High School who went on to play baseball at Eastern Mennonite University.
He eventually returned to Bath County, coaching three varsity sports over a period of 16 years: 13 in baseball and four each in boys and girls basketball.
McElwee moved to Montgomery County in 2001, spending two years coaching both the boys and girls basketball programs at Auburn High to a combined record of 67-27.
He left Auburn after two seasons to become the women's basketball coach at Eastern Mennonite, taking the Royals to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 in his first season.
However, with his family still living in Riner while he lived in a college dorm or made the 2 1/2-hour commute on some days, McElwee resigned at EMU without another job.
He found one at Glenvar, coaching the Highlanders' girls basketball program before eventually becoming the Roanoke County school's athletic director.
McElwee first developed kidney cancer in 2013. It eventually spread to his lungs and most recently his spine.
He underwent a series of surgeries in the last four weeks. While the Glenvar AD was taken out of intensive care, and was breathing on his own and sitting upright early last week, he never made it out of the hospital.
Longtime friend and former Glenvar High Principal Jamie Soltis said McElwee took a turn for the worse on Thanksgiving Day.
"He got less responsive as the day went on," Soltis said. "They took him back to ICU and asked if he wanted to go back on a ventilator or have a [tracheotomy] tube. He said, 'No.'
"He'd been battling for the last seven or eight years. He just never really came through that. He kept telling me, 'How much more can I take?' "
McElwee suffered a broken right leg during a fall in January. A number of friends and co-workers including Soltis, Highlanders football coach Kevin Clifford and Glenvar dean of students Tyler Brown frequently helped McElwee get to medical appointments, at times carrying him to a vehicle.
Other friends and former colleagues such as Auburn baseball coach Eric Altizer and former Covington girls basketball coach Mark Pifer visited McElwee in the hospital last week, no easy task under COVID-19 restrictions.
"The bad thing about COVID is that only one person can see you per day," Soltis said. "Richard thrived on people being with him."
McElwee was profiled in a 2014 Roanoke Times column following his first cancer surgery. McElwee made a deal with his surgeon that if Glenvar reached the VHSL Group 2A football semifinals, the doctor would allow him to attend the game.
McElwee watched Glenvar's 37-14 victory over Nottoway from Soltis' car, and he returned the following week as the Highlanders won their only state football title with a 20-14 overtime victory over Wilson Memorial at Salem Stadium.
"I have a lot more admiration for people that have cancer because the dark moments that you go through, the loneliness you feel, is probably as tough as the physical part," McElwee said at the time.
"I couldn't have gotten through it by myself. That's the bottom line. I owe so many people, and I need to thank so many people. I've still got a long road, but it's a whole lot smoother than what it started out to be."
McElwee became Glenvar's AD shortly after Clifford was hired as the school's head coach in 2007.
The new coach was 3-7 in his first year. Since then, Clifford is 98-42 with a state football title and two wrestling championships.
"It's just sad," he said. "This was our 14th year together. Richard was so supportive of me. It's hard to find people like that."
McElwee maintained a coaching mindset even well after he hung up the whistle.
"He never got to where he didn't want to coach," said Soltis, who coached Glenvar to a VHSL Group A wrestling championship and is now the director of secondary instruction for Roanoke County Schools. "I knew I was done. He never gave up on the love of that."
A memorial service for McElwee will be held at a later date.
Franklin and Brown divided McElwee's workload during his hospitalization, and the Glenvar principal said they will continue to share the duties.
Clifford said it always was difficult to convince McElwee that it might be a good idea to take some time off to recover from surgery.
"Knowing Richard, if he couldn't work or was on home health care and had to retire, Richard wouldn't have been happy," Clifford said. "He liked coming to school. He might have been rough or gruff, but he loved what he did."
