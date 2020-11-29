Glenvar mourns loss of longtime athletic director McElwee

However, with his family still living in Riner while he lived in a college dorm or made the 2 1/2-hour commute on some days, McElwee resigned at EMU without another job.

He found one at Glenvar, coaching the Highlanders' girls basketball program before eventually becoming the Roanoke County school's athletic director.

McElwee first developed kidney cancer in 2013. It eventually spread to his lungs and most recently his spine.

He underwent a series of surgeries in the last four weeks. While the Glenvar AD was taken out of intensive care, and was breathing on his own and sitting upright early last week, he never made it out of the hospital.

Longtime friend and former Glenvar High Principal Jamie Soltis said McElwee took a turn for the worse on Thanksgiving Day.

"He got less responsive as the day went on," Soltis said. "They took him back to ICU and asked if he wanted to go back on a ventilator or have a [tracheotomy] tube. He said, 'No.'

"He'd been battling for the last seven or eight years. He just never really came through that. He kept telling me, 'How much more can I take?' "