Golf roundup: Cavs coach Sargent to face Brittain

VIENNA — Virginia golf coach Bowen Sargent has a chance to win a trophy of his own on Saturday.
Sargent won his two matches on Friday at Westwood Country Club to reach the final of the 73rd VSGA Senior Amateur. The long-time Cavaliers coach will take on two-time champion Buck Brittain in the final.
Sargent beat another Charlottesville senior, Phil Mahone, 2 and 1 to reach the semifinals. He then knocked off Jon Hurst of Fredericksburg 1 up to advance. Hurst had beaten Martinsville’s Keith Decker 2 and 1 in the quarterfinals.
Brittain knocked off Mike Howell of Centreville 4 and 3 in the quarterfinals, then topped Scott Reisenweaver of Midlothian 2 up to advance. Reisenweaver had beaten top-seeded Steve Serrao in the quarterfinals.
The 18-hole match is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
In Williamsburg, Shawn McCullough of Alexandria was the winner in the Senior Division of the VSGA Women’s Stroke Play at the Kingsmill Resort. The seniors had to come back on Friday to finish up after play was suspended on Thursday night.
Wyndham lead split
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tom Hoge maintained a share of the lead Friday at the Wyndham Championship, this time alongside Si Woo Kim, Talor Gooch and Billy Horschel.
Hoge, tied for the first-round lead with Harold Varner III and Roger Sloan, kept in front with a steady 2-under 68 to get to 10-under par.
Hoge, whose best-ever tour finish was a second at The Greenbrier this season, was asked what it would take for his first PGA Tour win.
“There’s a lot to that question,” he said.
The answer could be as simple as regaining his first-round form when he had seven birdies, an eagle and one par. This time, Hoge was more up and down with five birdies and three bogeys.
Kim, whose first tour victory came here in 2016 and made history a year later as the youngest-ever winner of The Players Championship, shot a 65 to move up.
Kelly 3 up on seniors
AKRON, Ohio — Jerry Kelly was the only player at par or better after two days on Firestone’s difficult South Course in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the PGA Tour Champions’ first major of the season.
Kelly shot an even-par 70 on Friday in tricky wind conditions to remain 2 under, three strokes ahead of fellow Madison, Wisconsin, player Steve Stricker, Colin Montgomerie, Rod Pampling and Robert Karlsson.
Kelly started the back nine with a bogey on the par-4 10th, birdied the par-3 11th, chipped in for par on the par-3 12th and made another bogey on the par-4 13th.
Montgomerie matched the best round of the day with a 69
. Karlsson shot 71, and Stricker and Pampling had 73s. Stricker closed with a bogey.
American shares lead at Ladies Scottish Open
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — American golfer Stacy Lewis shot a 5-under 66 for the lowest round of the week at the Ladies Scottish Open to take a share of the lead with Azahara Munoz after the second round on Friday.
Lewis, a former top-ranked player and a 12-time LPGA Tour champion, birdied the final four holes to bounce back from her only dropped shot — at the 12th — at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.
Munoz bogeyed the last hole for a 69 that followed up a 68 from the first round, and is also 5 under par overall.
