Golf roundup: Surging English shares lead in FedEx Cup playoff opener

NORTON, Mass. — Harris English made the difficult look easy Thursday in The Northern Trust, just like he has done all year to even reach this position in the PGA Tour’s postseason.
Facing the tough stretch at TPC Boston in the middle of his round, English hit 5-iron on the 11th and 12th holes, both of them to about 8 feet for birdies. He followed with two long birdie putts to run his streak to four, and finished at 7-under 64.
By the end of the opening round, English shared the lead with Kevin Streelman, Cameron Davis of Australia and Russell Henley, who finished with a tap-in eagle.
Former VCU and Blacksburg High School golfer Lanto Griffin shot a 3-under 68 and was tied for 30th in a group that included Tiger Woods. Former UVa golfer Denny McCarthy opened with a 69.
The top 70 from the 122-man field (three players have withdrawn) move on to next week for another $9.5 million event. The goal then is to reach the top 30 for the Tour Championship and its $15 million prize to the winner.
Olson fights wind to pace Women’s British Open
TROON, Scotland —
The opening round of the first women’s major of a pandemic-affected year was a slog for many of the world’s biggest names at Royal Troon on Thursday in fierce winds.
For Amy Olson, though, it was a stroll.
The American was the only player to shoot below 70 in what some said was a four-club wind on the famous links in eastern Scotland, her 4-under 67 earning her a three-stroke lead.
Only two others in the 144-player field — Sophia Popov of Germany and Marina Alex of the U.S. — shot under par, both with rounds of 70.
Bertsch up by 4 strokes in Champions Tour event
RIDGEDALE, Mo. — Shane Bertsch shot his second straight 7-under 64 on Thursday to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge, his second event on the PGA Tour Champions.
