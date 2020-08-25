OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Jordan Spieth is only three years removed from winning the British Open and now has to ask for sponsor exemptions.
So does Brooks Koepka, who started this year at No. 1 in the world.
They were among several top players who failed to reach the top 70 in the FedEx Cup Playoffs and advance to the BMW Championship. It’s not only about keeping alive hopes of reaching East Lake for the Tour Championship, and from there having a shot at the $15 million prize.
The FedEx Cup standings this year determine eligibility for the big-money, limited-field, no-cut events in the fall. And those become more attractive this year with the CJ Cup moving from South Korea to Shadow Creek in Las Vegas and the Zozo Championship in Japan headed to Sherwood Country Club in California.
That gives players a good two-week stretch leading to the Masters in November.
The fields for those events are top 60 available in the FedEx Cup. Phil Mickelson, who won his $9 million winner-take-all match against Tiger Woods at Shadow Creek two years ago, is at No. 75.
Koepka, who withdrew from the first playoff event, is at No. 104. Spieth failed to reach the BMW Championship for the first time and finished at No. 107. Justin Rose ended his season at No. 81, while Rickie Fowler was at No. 94.
They all need exemptions for the CJ Cup and Zozo Championship. Getting them shouldn’t be a problem, of course, although players typically are expected to give something back in return, mainly time with sponsors.
Still, it will be rare for players of this caliber to ask for an exemption. And those exemptions will be in high demand.
The CJ Cup can offer as many as eight exemptions to PGA Tour players (three of those unrestricted). The Zozo Championship has only five spots (four for PGA Tour members, one unrestricted). Early indications are that most will be going. Jon Rahm said last week he would happily take a short flight from Arizona to play the CJ Cup.
End of an era
The European Tour is losing eight decades of experience with rules and tournament operations when John Paramor and Andy McFee retire in October as chief referees.
Paramor, 65, began as a rules official with the European Tour in April 1976. McFee, 62, joined the tour in September 1983.
Their final event together will be the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Oct. 8-11, the flagship event of the European Tour.
